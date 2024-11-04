Pastor at Sunnyside church asks for help finding his daughter who was reported missing Friday: NYPD

Nov. 4, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are searching for a young woman who was reported missing from her family home on Roosevelt Island on Friday, Nov. 1.

Markeysha Sadlier, 21, of 575 Main Street was last seen at around 6:30 a.m. at the home and is described as a Black female, approximately 5’8” and 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing black jeans, blue jacket, white sneakers, and carrying a brown purse. She is in critical need of her medication and does not have her phone or wallet with her.

She is the daughter of Dan Sadlier, a pastor at the Mosaic Community Center in Sunnyside. He explained that his daughter is on the autism spectrum and has additional special needs. Sadlier says that his daughter likes to visit city libraries and often frequents Central Park, Bryant Park, and Herald Square when she can.

In addition to the NYPD, the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department is trying to locate the young woman.

Anyone with information regarding the search for Markeysha Sadlier is asked to call her family at 248-894-9479 or the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.