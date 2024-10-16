Peak apple picking season: Best orchards near Queens to visit this fall

Oct. 16, 2024 By Jessica Militello

With mid-October here, we’re in the heart of peak apple-picking season, bringing cooler temperatures, bright foliage, and the perfect opportunity to enjoy this favorite fall tradition.

Fortunately, Queens residents don’t have to travel far to take part. Just a short drive to Long Island, New Jersey, or Westchester County offers a variety of orchards ready for your apple-picking adventures. So grab your baskets, dust off your favorite pie recipes, and savor the flavors of autumn while the season’s at its best.

Demarest Farms

This farm is just a 40-minute drive from Western Queens and offers a daytime getaway. On its historic farm, which has been running since the late 1800s, you can go apple picking and visit a petting zoo. The farm also has a farm market with fresh-made doughnuts, bread pudding, and other tasty treats.

244 Werimus Rd., Hillsdale, New Jersey | 201-666-0472

Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm

There are plenty of apples to go around, with over a dozen varieties in their orchard to pick from and beautiful scenery to enjoy. No reservation is required, and parking is free, and afterward you can check out their winery or bakery and even visit their corn maze.

1335 White Hill Rd. Yorktown Heights, New York | 914-245-5111

Outhouse Orchards

Purchase a ticket for a fun-filled day of apple picking, hay rides, and tasty treats at the Outhouse Orchard’s Fall Festival, running until Oct. 31. Outhouse is a perfect place to bring the family with gorgeous scenery, food stands, Fall photo ops, and more.

139 Hardscrabble Rd., North Salem, New York | 914-277-3188

Penning’s Orchard

Penning’s has a gorgeous orchard to stroll during apple picking, as well as farm animals, and they’re even pet friendly for you to bring your dogs and include the entire family in the day’s outing. The orchard even has nighttime hours on Saturday nights from 6 to 10 p.m., including evening hay rides. No reservation is required, and parking is free.

169 NY-94, Warwick, New York | 845-986-7080

Stuart’s Fruit Farm

Stuart’s Fruit Farm has over two dozen varieties of apples to pick from throughout the month as well as a pumpkin patch and hayrides to enjoy. After a long day of picking apples, you can stop by their bakery and enjoy freshly made apple cider doughnuts and other delicious fresh baked goods.

62 Granite Springs Rd., Granite Springs, New York | 914-245-2784

Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard

Harvest Moon is a great place to spend the day with friends apple picking in their expansive orchard. You can also enjoy their Fall festival and live music. You can stop by their farm kitchen for delicious BBQ, fresh apple cider doughnuts, and more.

130 Hardscrabble Rd., North Salem, New York | 914-485-1210

Richter’s Orchard

Richter’s Orchard is one of the oldest orchards on Long Island-visitors can’t pick their own apples, but it’s still a great place to visit to purchase a bag filled with freshly picked apples from the staff for those looking for more of a classic farm look to spend their day enjoying the scenery. Their farm store also has a great variety of fresh honey, freshly made apple cider doughnuts, apple butter, and more.

1 Richters Orchards Driveway, Northport, New York | 631-261-1980

Dr. Davies Farm

Dr. Davies Farm offers apple picking of over 27 different varieties throughout the month. The pet-friendly location also offers hay rides, a farm market with seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh flowers, and pumpkins. The farm has been around since 1891 and offers a quaint and historical visit along with Fall fun for the season.

306 NY-304 Congers, New York | 845-268-7020

Alstede Farms

Alstede Farms is located in New Jersey but still a little over an hour from the city. The farm offers apple picking, a 5-acre corn maze, fun events like Harvest Moon nights through October, as well as farm tours.

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, New Jersey | 908-879-7189

*This story first published in the October issue of BORO Magazine.