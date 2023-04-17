You are reading

Pedestrian struck dead by BMW driver in late-night Elmhurst crash: NYPD

A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by the driver of a BMW in Elmhurst late Saturday. (Photo: Google Maps)

April 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by the driver of a BMW in Elmhurst late Saturday night.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was attempting to cross the intersection of 76th Street and Broadway at around 11:50 p.m. when he fell and the 2023 BMW plowed into him, according to police. The BMW driver was traveling southbound on Broadway.

When responding police arrived on the scene, they observed the victim in the roadway with severe head trauma, cops said.

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity has not been released and is pending family notification.

The BMW driver, a 39-year-old man, remained at the scene, cops said. The NYPD did not say whether the driver had the light.

There are no arrests and and investigation by the New York City Police Department’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.

