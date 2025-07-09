You are reading

Permits filed for 4-story apartment building in Elmhurst near Queens Place Mall

88-37 54th Ave. in Elmhurst. Photo via Google Maps.

July 9, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building with eight housing units at 88-37 54th Ave. in Elmhurst.

The proposed property would be 52 feet tall and yield 4,725 square feet of space. The eight residences would have an average unit scope of 675 square feet, making it most likely they will be rentals.

Other planned features of the property would include a cellar, rear yard spanning 23 feet in length, an open parking space and an enclosed parking space. The nearby Grand Avenue-Newtown subway station also provides residents of the proposed building with convenient access to mass transportation via the E, F, M and R trains. The Woodhaven Boulevard subway station is also nearby, providing access to the M and R trains.

In addition to the subway station, the property is also within close proximity to multiple bus stops for the Q11, Q14, Q21, Q29, Q53-SBS, Q58, Q59, Q60, QM10, QM11, QM12 and QM40 lines. Other notable nearby features include the Queens Place Mall, the Queens Public Library Elmhurst location, Hoffman Park, the Hoffman Park Playground, the Newtown Playground, the Magic Years Preschool and Nursery, the John F. Kennedy Jr. School, P.S. 13Q The Clement C. Moore School and the International High School for Health Sciences.

The building applications list Fen Lan of 88-37 Hong LLC as the person who submitted them. The applications also list Alan Yang Architecture as the architect of record.

Demolition permits were recently filed earlier this month to take down the 2-story building that currently occupies 88-37 54th Ave. There has not yet been an estimated completion date given for the new building’s construction.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Grandmother is NYC’s first lithium-ion battery fire fatality of 2025 after Flushing pizzeria blaze: FDNY

A 76-year-old grandmother in Flushing became New York City’s first victim this year to die in a fire caused by an exploding lithium-ion battery, FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker announced Tuesday.

The victim was having a late lunch at a Singa’s Famous Pizza, located at 43-69 Kissena Blvd., at around 3 p.m. on the Fourth of July, when she went to the bathroom and became trapped inside when an e-bike that was charging in a vestibule just outside the door erupted into a wall of flame.

Read More
0
Load More Articles