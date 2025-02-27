Permits filed for new 6-story residential building on 29th Street, near Athens Square in Astoria

Feb. 27, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a new 6-story residential building at 30-71 29th St. in Astoria.

The proposed building would be 60 feet tall and yield 14,010 square feet of residential space across 20 units. Based on the residences having an average unit scope of 700 square feet, they will most likely be rentals.

The property is just a short walk from the 30th Avenue subway station, and several bus lines, including the Q18 and Q102, serve the area. The building is also situated near Athens Square Park and the commercial corridor of 30th Avenue, known for its restaurants, cafes, and shops.

Planned features for the property include a cellar with 193 square feet of bicycle storage space, three open parking spaces, an indoor recreational area on the second floor that would span 460 square feet, and an outdoor recreational area on the rooftop that would cover 580 square feet.

The owner of the building applications is listed as Jin Tan of 3071 29th Street LLC. The architect of record is Chan Tan of Tan Architect PC.

A 2-story residential building currently occupies 30-71 29th St. Demolition permits were filed on Feb. 12. An estimated date for construction of the new building to wrap up has not yet been announced.