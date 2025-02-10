Permits filed for 5-story mixed-use building in Astoria, across from Two Coves Garden

Feb. 10, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 5-story mixed-use building at 11-08 Main Ave. in Astoria.

The lot, which has previously been used as a school bus parking area, is located across from the Two Coves Community Garden.

The proposed development would be 54 feet tall and yield 13,852 total square feet, with 9,024 square feet dedicated for residential space across nine units and 4,827 square feet for commercial space. With an average unit scope of 1,002 square feet, the residential units will most likely be condos. The entirety of the building’s commercial space would be on the first two floors.

This proposed building would also feature a cellar and eight enclosed parking spaces in addition to the nine residences and the commercial space.

Applications for the construction of this building, located between 30th Avenue and Astoria Boulevard, were submitted by Indra Fouche of All American School Bus Corp. The applications list Constantine Efstathiou of CE Architect, PLLC as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed for 11-08 Main Ave. An estimated completion date for the new building’s construction has not been provided yet either.