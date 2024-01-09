You are reading

Person jumps to their death at Jackson Heights subway station Tuesday, delays morning trains

Jan. 9, 2024 By Ben Brachfeld

A person leapt to their death in front of a 7- train in Jackson Heights early Tuesday causing morning rush hour delays, the MTA reported.

Police said an unidentified individual was observed jumping in front of a 7 train at the station at the 69th Street station in Jackson Heights, at around 6:54 a.m. on Jan. 9. The emergency brake was pulled, but first responders pronounced the person dead on arrival.

The identity of the person has not been released, pending family notification.

The ghastly scene caused severe delays for commuters on the 7 line. The 7 express line was completely suspended for the morning rush hour, though the MTA said it would be restored for the evening rush.

Instead, the MTA advised riders to use the E, F, or R trains at 74th Street-Broadway or the N and W trains at Queensboro Plaza.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Arverne man gets 9 years for bloody assault on friend and hiring hitman to have him killed: DA

An Arverne man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday in Queens Supreme Court for brutally assaulting his longtime friend following an argument and then agreeing to pay $5,000 to a supposed hitman to have him killed.

Mark Douglas of Beach Channel Drive was sentenced Jan. 9 after pleading guilty in November to a number of charges including assault and conspiracy in the second degree, after the hitman he thought he was contracting for the murder was an undercover officer. 

Read More
0
Woman robbed at knifepoint on Corona street on New Year’s Day: NYPD

A 21-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight on a residential street in Corona on New Year’s Day.

The woman was walking near the intersection of 42nd Avenue and 97th Place just before 3 p.m. when a stranger approached her and pointed a knife at her chest. He threatened her and removed $300 in cash before running off northbound on National Street toward Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

Read More
0
Firefighter suffers minor injuries battling Jamaica house fire near Van Wyck Expressway: FDNY

An FDNY firefighter suffered minor injuries battling a house fire in Jamaica on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze broke out in the second-story of a residence located at 143-15 Ferndale Ave. at around 1:50 p.m. Units arrived at the location four blocks east of the Van Wyck Expressway as the fire spread through to the first-floor. Firefighters quickly deployed two hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire which was brought under control at 2:20 p.m.

Read More
0
Load More Articles