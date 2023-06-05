Pervert gropes woman on 7 train in Woodside: NYPD

June 5, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released an image of a man wanted for allegedly groping a woman on a 7 train in Woodside on Saturday night.

The alleged pervert approached the 29-year-old victim as the northbound train was nearing the 61st Street Woodside station at around 11 p.m. on June 3, according to police.

The suspect then grabbed the woman’s genital area over her clothing, without permission to do so, police said.

He remained on the train before fleeing to parts unknown, cops said.

The woman did not suffer any physical injuries, the NYPD said.

Police on June 5 released an image of the man wanted for questioning.

