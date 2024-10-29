Photos: Eighth annual Sunnyside Post Mile brings hundreds of runners and walkers

Oct. 29, 2024 By Ramy Mahmoud and Queens Post News Team

Runners and walkers gathered on a beautiful fall morning on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the eighth annual Sunnyside Post Mile Run/Walk along Skillman Avenue.

The beloved community event drew close to 300 participants, brought together by the Sunnyside Post, Woodside Sunnyside Runners, and Sunnyside Community Services, to celebrate health, fitness, and community spirit.

The race course stretched from 43rd Street through a mile-long route along Skillman Avenue, inviting adults, children, and even a few local pets to take part.

While some participants pushed for personal bests, others enjoyed the camaraderie, taking in the festive atmosphere and the support of friends and family lining the course.

The race was timed in partnership with Elitefeats, adding a touch of friendly competition for seasoned runners while remaining open and inclusive for all community members.

“The turnout and the weather were a perfect combination,” said Czarinna Andres, Editor-in-Chief of Schneps Media’s Queens publications, including the Sunnyside Post. “It’s always so inspiring to see so many community members come together for an event like this.”

One of the highlights of the event was the Kids Dash, a shorter course designed just for the youngest participants. Dressed in Halloween costumes ranging from superheroes to princesses, the children brought pure joy to the event.

The crowd cheered as they raced along the course and, in some cases, oversized sneakers. Their smiles and laughter filled the air, adding an adorable and heartwarming touch that captured the spirit of the day.

All proceeds from the event benefit Sunnyside Community Services’ programs.

The success of the annual Sunnyside Post Mile Run has solidified its place as a fall highlight, celebrating fitness, community and local support in the neighborhood.