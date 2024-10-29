You are reading

Photos: Eighth annual Sunnyside Post Mile brings hundreds of runners and walkers

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Oct. 29, 2024 By Ramy Mahmoud and Queens Post News Team

Runners and walkers gathered on a beautiful fall morning on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the eighth annual Sunnyside Post Mile Run/Walk along Skillman Avenue.

Photo by Queens Post

The beloved community event drew close to 300 participants, brought together by the Sunnyside Post, Woodside Sunnyside Runners, and Sunnyside Community Services, to celebrate health, fitness, and community spirit.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The race course stretched from 43rd Street through a mile-long route along Skillman Avenue, inviting adults, children, and even a few local pets to take part.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

While some participants pushed for personal bests, others enjoyed the camaraderie, taking in the festive atmosphere and the support of friends and family lining the course.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The race was timed in partnership with Elitefeats, adding a touch of friendly competition for seasoned runners while remaining open and inclusive for all community members.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“The turnout and the weather were a perfect combination,” said Czarinna Andres, Editor-in-Chief of Schneps Media’s Queens publications, including the Sunnyside Post. “It’s always so inspiring to see so many community members come together for an event like this.”

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

One of the highlights of the event was the Kids Dash, a shorter course designed just for the youngest participants. Dressed in Halloween costumes ranging from superheroes to princesses, the children brought pure joy to the event.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The crowd cheered as they raced along the course and, in some cases, oversized sneakers. Their smiles and laughter filled the air, adding an adorable and heartwarming touch that captured the spirit of the day.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

All proceeds from the event benefit Sunnyside Community Services’ programs.

Photos by Ramy Mahmoud

The success of the annual Sunnyside Post Mile Run has solidified its place as a fall highlight, celebrating fitness, community and local support in the neighborhood.

 

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Load More Articles