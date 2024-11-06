You are reading

Photos: Jackson Heights Halloween Parade celebrates 33 years of community

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Nov. 5, 2024 By Ramy Mahmoud and Queens Post Staff

The annual Jackson Heights Halloween Parade, a beloved tradition in Queens, returned to 37th Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 31, drawing thousands of attendees who came to celebrate with friends, neighbors, and family.

Known as one of the largest Halloween events in the borough, the parade delighted onlookers with a mix of costumes, performances, and the presence of many community leaders.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“It’s so good to be out here and see the community come together. The most diverse county in the United States of America, all different parts of the world are out here celebrating. It’s a great time, let’s go Jackson Heights!” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who attended with his wife and son, joining the festivities in full spirit.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This year marked the parade’s 33rd anniversary, and organizers say it has grown significantly since its inception.

Local businesses along 37th Avenue continue to play an instrumental role in the parade’s success by sponsoring and supporting the event each year. The Jackson Heights Beautification Group, which has long overseen the planning of the parade, emphasized that this grassroots support is what keeps the tradition alive.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“We’ve been doing this parade for 33 years now. It gets bigger and bigger. The beauty of the parade is that it’s completely funded by the merchants along 37th Avenue,” said Edwin O’Keefe Westley, president of the Jackson Heights Beautification Group and a member of Community Board 3.

“We chose four grand marshals this year. All these people are from schools within the Jackson Heights area,” he added, highlighting the parade’s commitment to recognizing local figures who contribute to the neighborhood’s rich culture and unity.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

As night fell, costumed children and adults from all backgrounds filled the avenue, showcasing everything from superheroes to spooky ghouls, reflecting the parade’s inclusivity and community pride.

This year’s grand marshals, all educators from local schools, were celebrated as symbols of dedication to the neighborhood’s youth.

For many, the annual parade has become a cherished part of Jackson Heights life, marking the end of October with joy and a sense of unity.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

