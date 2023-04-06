Pickpocket wearing ‘Top Gun’ jacket sought for robbing 7 train rider in Jackson Heights: NYPD

April 6, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are on the lookout for a pickpocket who was wearing a “Top Gun” jacket when he allegedly robbed a 7 train rider at the 82nd Street subway station early Sunday morning.

The suspect approached the 22-year-old man as he stood on the station platform at 2:30 a.m. on April 2 and removed the victim’s cell phone and wallet, police said. The wallet contained $700 in cash and bank cards.

The victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident, according to authorities.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Thursday.

He has a light complexion and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a “Top Gun” logo over his left chest, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.