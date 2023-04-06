You are reading

Pickpocket wearing ‘Top Gun’ jacket sought for robbing 7 train rider in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly lifted a cell phone and wallet off a 7 train rider in Jackson Heights early Sunday morning. (NYPD)

April 6, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are on the lookout for a pickpocket who was wearing a “Top Gun” jacket when he allegedly robbed a 7 train rider at the 82nd Street subway station early Sunday morning.

The suspect approached the 22-year-old man as he stood on the station platform at 2:30 a.m. on April 2 and removed the victim’s cell phone and wallet, police said. The wallet contained $700 in cash and bank cards.

The victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident, according to authorities.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Thursday.

He has a light complexion and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a “Top Gun” logo over his left chest, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

email the author: [email protected]

Recent News
Brooklyn Assembly Member to start hunger strike for the second year running to protest Hochul’s proposed bail changes

For the second year running, Assembly Member Latrice Walker (D-Brooklyn) is going on a hunger strike in a bid to stop Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed changes to the state’s bail laws from getting into the state budget, she announced after visiting Rikers Island on Thursday.

The state spending plan is now nearly a week late, after Hochul and legislative leaders blew past its April 1 deadline due to ongoing disagreements on whether to further rollback 2019 reforms to the state’s cash bail system — according to the governor and leaders of both chambers. The 2019 laws eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

QNS Weekender: Seven things to do in Queens this weekend

With warm weather approaching, these activities around Queens are great ways to get outside this weekend!

Youths ages 17 and under can join an opportunity to play in a league and championship. (6 to 10 p.m. Gymnasium in Sorrentino Recreation Center. 1848 Cornaga Ave., Far Rockaway. Admission: Free)

Duck Donuts celebrates soft opening at new Fresh Meadows location

Duck Donuts, known for serving warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts, celebrated its soft opening with local elected officials in Fresh Meadows on Thursday, April 6. 

Congresswoman Grace Meng, Senator John Liu and Councilwoman Linda Lee attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first Duck Donuts location in New York City at 61-32 190th St. in Fresh Meadows Place. The shop is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Umar Alizai and Nida Mumtaz. It’s a little bit of Mumtaz’s home state of North Carolina coming to Alizai’s backyard in Queens. 

Operators of several southeast Queens smoke shops arrested after joint operation against illicit cannabis sales

As the citywide crackdown on smoke shop owners who skirt marijuana licensing rules continues, Councilwoman Nantasha Williams is applauding a joint operation by the 105th Precinct in Queens Village and the NYC Sheriff’s office in southeast Queens last month.

The Sheriff’s Joint Compliance Task Force conducted four tobacco inspections on unlicensed locations within the confines of the 105th Precinct.

Mets to wear NewYork-Presbyterian patches on uniforms as part of new partnership

The New York Mets and NewYork-Presbyterian announced a multi-year partnership Thursday. As part of the partnership, the players’ uniforms will have a patch of NewYork-Presbyterian beginning with Friday’s home opener. The partnership is meant to promote health and wellness at the ballpark as well as within the communities these organizations serve.

The Mets and NewYork-Presbyterian will be working together to host health and wellness events like cancer screenings and blood drives. Additionally, fans will be invited to interactive wellness experiences throughout Citi Field and a branded 7th-inning stretch to promote an active lifestyle. Patients and health care workers from NewYork-Presbyterian will also be recognized on the field during designated Comeback Days. Another part of the new partnership is that each baby delivered at a NewYork-Presbyterian hospital will receive a free Mets onesie.

Queens Rising bringing back month-long celebration highlighting borough’s cultural diversity

Queens Rising will return to celebrate the borough’s art and cultural diversity this June following its successful debut in 2022. Over 100 organizations have partnered with Queens Rising to put on more than 300 events throughout the month.

“There’s no place like Queens when it comes to arts and culture,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. “I’m so glad Queens Rising has returned for the second year in a row so that we can all welcome visitors to our borough by showing them just how rich and varied our cultural experiences are. We hope you come and enjoy the many fun activities we have in store for you. Bring your friends and family and have a vibrant summer in the World’s Borough.”

Queens DA, NYPD’s 109th Precinct announce ‘Flushing Merchants Trespass Notice’ to deter disorderly or illegal activities at local businesses

The NYPD’s 109th Precinct, in partnership with the Queens District Attorney’s Office and the Flushing Business Improvement District (BID), on Wednesday, April 5, announced the “Flushing Merchants Trespass Notice” — a new initiative that would issue a trespass notice to individuals who engage in disorderly or illegal activities in or outside of shops and stores in downtown Flushing. 

About 20 business owners — from restaurants, bakeries, supermarkets, liquor stores and the Skyview Shopping Center — were informed of the Merchants Trespass Notice, a program that was designed by the Queens District Attorney’s Office, the NYPD and the business community to prevent individuals from trespassing on private property, particularly on the premises of the store owners. 

