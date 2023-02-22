You are reading

Planet Fitness submits rezoning application to develop 16,000 sq. ft. gym at Big Six Towers in Woodside

Planet Fitness, a global fitness franchise, is looking to develop a 16,000-square-foot gym inside the Big Six Towers complex in Woodside.

Planet Fitness, a global fitness franchise, is looking to develop a 16,000-square-foot gym inside the Big Six Towers complex in Woodside.

Feb, 21, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Planet Fitness, a global fitness franchise, is looking to develop a 16,000-square-foot gym inside the Big Six Towers co-operative complex in Woodside.

The franchise, which operates more than 2,300 gyms worldwide, is looking to move into a second-floor space at the complex, located at 61-10 Queens Blvd. The space was previously occupied by Big Six Fitness which closed more than two and a half years ago.

The operators of the franchise want to take over the space and increase it in size from 10,000 square feet to 16,000 square feet, which requires a zoning change.

Representatives for the franchisee — PF Supreme, LLC — appeared before a virtual Public Hearing on Land Use meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, seeking to change the commercial overlay at 61-10 Queens Blvd. from C1-2 to C2-4. The change would grant Planet Fitness permission to expand the premises.

Planet Fitness is allowed to operate at the current space now “as of right,” but wants to increase its capacity at the location, according to Dan Egers, an attorney representing Planet Fitness who made a short presentation at the meeting. The meeting was hosted by the Queens Borough President’s Office.

Egers said that Planet Fitness expects to open the new gym in July should the application be approved.

He said that the proposal has the backing of the residents at the Big Six Towers complex, which consists of several high-rise apartment buildings and is home to more than 1,000 families, according to its website.

No other zoning changes were proposed.

The meeting was chaired by Michael Mallon, the chief of staff for the Queens borough president’s office. Maria Platis, the general manager of the Big Six Towers complex also attended the meeting

A poster of the site presented at the meeting. Planet Fitness is looking to take over a space, pictured in the top right corner (Screenshot)

A poster presented at the meeting (Screenshot)

Watch the full hearing below

 

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Cops from Ridgewood’s 104th Precinct get three firearms off the streets

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood recovered two loaded handguns and a ghost gun during three separate incidents last weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, officers from the first platoon on the midnight shift were on patrol near Knollwood Park Cemetery when they observed four men removing license plates from vehicles near 79th Avenue and St. Felix Avenue. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded handgun with four rounds in the magazine, police said.

Read More
0
Middle Village Sept. 11 hero comes out of retirement to join FDNY commissioner’s civilian staff

Faced with a leadership crisis on her executive staff, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh appointed Middle Village’s Joseph Pfeifer as First Deputy Commissioner, the second-highest civilian rank in the department.

Pfeifer retired at the rank of assistant chief in July 2018 following a legendary 37 career in the FDNY, 18 years after he was the first battalion chief to arrive at the World Trade Center after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. As first deputy commissioner and strategic leader, the 67-year-old Pfeifer is charged with managing the day-to-day operations and activities of the FDNY across all offices and bureaus.

Read More
0
Load More Articles