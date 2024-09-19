Pokeworks to celebrate Astoria grand opening this Sunday, joining Spot Dessert Bar

Sept. 19, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Pokeworks, a Hawaiian-inspired fast-casual chain specializing in healthy poke bowls and poke burritos, will hold a grand opening celebration at its new 30th Avenue location this Sunday.

The store opened its doors at 31-16 30th Ave. on Aug. 5 alongside Spot Dessert Bar, which offers Western-style desserts influenced by Eastern flavors. The two establishments occupy the same space but operate entirely independently of each other, with Spot celebrating its grand opening two weeks ago.

Pokeworks is offering a number of promotions to celebrate its grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 22, opening its doors from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The store is offering free poke bowls to the first 50 customers who visit the restaurant on Sunday, while customers who visit later in the day can take advantage of a buy one, get one half-price offer.

Store manager Paulina Garcia encouraged anyone wishing to attend Sunday’s grand opening to reserve their spot, stating that she currently expects around 130 people to attend the celebration.

She said the grand opening will feature games and giveaways, including a spin-the-wheel game to win free menu items.

The grand opening will also feature free pineapple dole whip, a Pokeworks specialty frozen dessert.

Garcia said Pokeworks is renowned for its “Sushi Burritos”, which are made using a nori wrap, rice, and the customer’s choice of protein, vegetables and sauce. Pokeworks offers a wide selection of proteins for its Sushi Burritos, including spicy tuna, spicy salmon, shrimp, chicken and many others.

It also serves miso soup and a variety of ramen dishes made using chicken bone broth.

She added that the local community has been welcoming since Pokeworks first opened its doors around six weeks ago, stating that Sunday’s grand opening is an opportunity to reach more members of the community.

She noted that it is ideally situated near the 30th Avenue N subway station and said business has been steady in the opening six weeks but additionally noted that numerous people are still unaware that the restaurant is already open for business.

“A lot of people don’t know that we are open already,” Garcia said. “Everybody’s like, “Oh, when do you guys open?’ So we are trying to make people aware that we are open now.”

Garcia said the store can seat around 25 customers and employs 18 workers. It does not offer an Astoria-specific menu, but it is the only Pokeworks location to stock Ramune, a popular carbonated Japanese soft drink available in a variety of flavors.

Spot Dessert Bar, on the other hand, offers a variety of pastries and dessert-style tapas, including a seasonal tapas menu that changes every few months.

Among the most popular desserts on offer include Spot’s matcha lava cake and its golden toast – a warm, crispy and honey-buttered toast served with strawberries and ice cream.

Pokeworks is open from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. seven days a week, while Spot Dessert Bar opens from 12 noon until 12 midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 12 noon until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.