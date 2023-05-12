Police cuff Brooklyn man in violent assault, rape of woman in Woodside

May 12, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police on Thursday night announced the arrest of a Brooklyn man who is believed to be behind the violent assault and rape of a woman in Woodside last month.

Authorities cuffed 58-year-old Tony Kempsey, of Butler Street in Brooklyn, who allegedly lured the 49-year-old victim into a ride on his scooter before taking her to a location in Woodside, where he beat and sexually assaulted her early on the morning of April 30.

The attack occurred just after 5 a.m. near the corner of 48th Avenue and 72nd Street, within the confines of the 108th Precinct, police said.

According to law enforcement sources, Kempsey rode up next to the woman as she was walking home and engaged her in conversation. Moments later, she climbed onto the back of his scooter, and the two rode away.

When they got to the intersection of 48th Avenue and 72nd Street moments later, Kempsey allegedly punched the woman in the face — causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head on the pavement, losing consciousness, according to authorities.

After knocking the victim out, Kempsey allegedly proceeded to rape her, police said. The victim regained consciousness just as the suspect fled the scene on the scooter in an unknown direction.

The victim was brought to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

Police released surveillance video and an image of Kempsey.

Police on May 11 said Kempsey is facing charges of rape, assault and sexual abuse.