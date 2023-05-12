You are reading

Police cuff Brooklyn man in violent assault, rape of woman in Woodside

 

Police on May 11 announced the arrest of a Brooklyn man who is believed to be behind the violent assault and rape of a woman in Woodside. (Screenshot courtesy of the NYPD)

May 12, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police on Thursday night announced the arrest of a Brooklyn man who is believed to be behind the violent assault and rape of a woman in Woodside last month.

Authorities cuffed 58-year-old Tony Kempsey, of Butler Street in Brooklyn, who allegedly lured the 49-year-old victim into a ride on his scooter before taking her to a location in Woodside, where he beat and sexually assaulted her early on the morning of April 30.

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The attack occurred just after 5 a.m. near the corner of 48th Avenue and 72nd Street, within the confines of the 108th Precinct, police said.

According to law enforcement sources, Kempsey rode up next to the woman as she was walking home and engaged her in conversation. Moments later, she climbed onto the back of his scooter, and the two rode away.

When they got to the intersection of 48th Avenue and 72nd Street moments later, Kempsey allegedly punched the woman in the face — causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head on the pavement, losing consciousness, according to authorities.

After knocking the victim out, Kempsey allegedly proceeded to rape her, police said. The victim regained consciousness just as the suspect fled the scene on the scooter in an unknown direction.

The victim was brought to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

Police released surveillance video and an image of Kempsey.

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police on May 11 said Kempsey is facing charges of rape, assault and sexual abuse.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
AAPI groups rally at Queens Borough Hall, call for ‘fair, inclusive and equitable budget’ to uplift needs of the growing community

Members of several diverse AAPI groups rallied outside of Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens on Wednesday, May 10, calling on the City Council to adopt a “fair, inclusive and equitable budget” that uplifts the needs of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) New Yorkers.

The groups are part of the 18% and Growing Campaign led by the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families (CACF), an organization that advocates for equity and opportunity for marginalized AAPI children and families. 

Read More
0
New renderings for planned NYCFC stadium at Willets Point unveiled during Community Board 7 meeting

New renderings of the upcoming NYCFC stadium near Citi Field were shown off during the May 10 Community Board 7 meeting. The renderings outline the Willets Point Revitalization Plan, which is set to deliver the largest affordable housing development in 40 years and New York City’s first-ever 25,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium.

Queens Development Group provided a glimpse into its proposed plan to deliver 2,500, fully affordable units to the area. This housing will be centered around a safe, pedestrian-friendly main street also populated by local retail and small businesses. The neighborhood will also include over 40,000 square feet of public open space, a 650-seat school, a 250-key hotel and ground floor retail shops.

Read More
0
New York Hall of Science rolls out ‘citywide augment reality experience’ mobile app

The New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) has launched a new program that will give infrastructure geeks a new and beneficial use for their mobile devices.

The institution in Flushing Meadows Corona Park is partnering with Verizon and Snap to roll out “Science City Explorers,” a citywide augmented reality experience that allows people to learn about science in common public objects across the five boroughs, turning New York City into a giant interactive learning lab.

Read More
0
Flushing Business Improvement Program, illegal vendors and vehicle thefts lead discussion at 109th Precinct council meeting

The NYPD’s 109th Precinct is encouraging local businesses to sign up for the new Flushing Merchants Business Improvement Program that was launched last month to prevent disruptive and unwanted activity within stores. 

To date, a total of 42 businesses have joined the initiative and five individuals have been issued a trespass notice, according to 109th Precinct Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, who briefed residents about the program at the precinct’s community council meeting at Bowne Street Community Church on Wednesday, May 10. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles