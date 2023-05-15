You are reading

Police search for man behind shooting in Sunnyside last week

The NYPD is searching for this individual who shot several rounds towards a vehicle at 42-02 Queens Blvd. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

May 15, 2023 By Julia Moro 

Police are searching for an unidentified individual who discharged a firearm multiple times toward a 36-year-old male victim’s vehicle in Sunnyside last week.

Police from the 108th Precinct reported on Friday, May 12, at approximately 11:05 p.m., several rounds struck a vehicle at 42-02 Queens Blvd. The debris from the shots also struck the victim and a 65-year-old female, causing minor injuries, according to authorities. A 71-year-old male fell while attempting to avoid the gunfire, causing minor injuries.

According to reports, the shooter fled the location in a vehicle traveling southbound on 42 Street. All victims were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The individual is described as a man with dark complexion who is approximately 30 to 40 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has a heavy build and a beard, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, black shorts and black slippers.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a gray four door van missing hub caps on the rear wheels and missing a rear bumper.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (747812). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
M train will shut down on weekends in Bushwick, Ridgewood until July

Weekend service on the M train in Brooklyn and Queens will be shut down until July, the MTA announced on Monday, in order for the authority to replace tracks on the elevated line.

The M will not run on weekends between Myrtle Avenue-Broadway in Bushwick to its end-of-line station at Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village, starting at 9:45 pm on Friday, May 19, and continuing until the weekend of July 7-10. M trains will not run in that corridor between 9:45 p.m. on Fridays and 5 a.m. on Mondays during weekends, except for Memorial Day weekend, when the shutdown will extend through Tuesday, May 30.

Read More
0
Queens County Farm Museum hosts annual Sheep Shearing Festival

Overdressed sheep lined up for their annual trimmings on Saturday, May 13, as the Queens County Farm Museum hosted its much-anticipated Sheep Shearing Festival.

The farm’s fluffy residents were in desperate need of a shearing on the warm and humid day to prepare for the summer weather ahead. The 12th annual festival offered an activity-filled day at the farm but its main event of course, was a series of sheep shearing demonstrations.

Read More
0
Load More Articles