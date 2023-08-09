Police searching for suspects who stabbed, robbed man in Jackson Heights

Aug. 9, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are searching for three suspects who are wanted for allegedly stabbing and robbing a man in Jackson Heights last month.

The suspects, according to police, got into an argument with the 45-year-old victim in the vicinity of 35th Avenue and 94th Street at around 6:45 a.m. on July 23. The dispute soon turned violent and one of the suspects allegedly displayed a knife, cut the victim on his left forearm and stole his wallet, which contained approximately $200. The three suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

Police sources said it is unclear what sparked the initial argument.

The alleged suspects are all described as males with medium complexions and medium builds.

The suspects (NYPD)

The first perpetrator was last seen wearing a black-colored tank top, dark shorts and black and white sneakers, while the second assailant was wearing a black baseball cap, a white jersey, dark pants and black sneakers. The third suspect was wearing a black-colored hat, white T-shirt, dark shorts and white sneakers. He also had tattoos on his left forearm.

Police on Tuesday, Aug. 8, released photos of the men wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.