Police searching for suspects who swiped man’s phone, $500 cash in Jackson Heights

Aug. 7, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of a group of suspects wanted for robbing a man in Jackson Heights last month.

According to authorities, two suspects approached the 25-year-old victim outside an apartment building on 81st Street, between 37th Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue, at around 11:50 p.m. on July 12 and demanded his cell phone and cash.

They went through his pockets before swiping his iPhone 14 and $500 cash. One of the suspects pushed the victim, cops said.

The perpetrators then fled the scene with two other suspects who were acting as lookouts while the robbery was taking place, police said. The four suspects fled northbound in a white-colored vehicle.

The victim did not suffer any injuries as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.