Popular shopping crawl featuring local businesses kicks off in Astoria

A popular shopping crawl that aims to showcase local stores in Astoria has kicked off and will run through Sunday, April 2. (Photo of Bartunek Hardware store via Small Shop Astoria)

March 28, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A popular shopping crawl that aims to showcase local stores in Astoria has kicked off and will run through Sunday, April 2.

The crawl encourages residents to shop at local mom-and-pop stores either in person or online. More than 25 businesses throughout the neighborhood are participating in the event that began Monday, March 27.

The event is called Shop Small Astoria — Spring Shopping Retail Crawl and is an expansion of Shop Small Astoria, a shopping crawl that typically takes place in the neighborhood every November.

Both crawls are organized by Shop Small Astoria, a group that promotes local businesses. Shop Small Astoria is named after the group.
All of the participating stores are independently owned and include clothing stores, bookshops, pet services facilities, a florist, as well as arts and crafts stores.

The promotion is centered around a “passport,” available at any of the 27 participating stores. Shoppers are encouraged to make a purchase at a store where they can get their passports stamped.

Customers who shop at eight or more participating small businesses in Astoria — and get their passport stamped at each store after a purchase — will get a tote bag filled with goodies.

Customers need to drop off their completed passports at The Brass Owl, located at 36-19 Ditmars Blvd., no later than April 4.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Château le Woof (@chateaulewoof)

Nicole Panettieri, who founded the crawl and owns The Brass Owl, said she hopes the community comes out in force to support the event for the rest of the week given the participating businesses are facing a number of economic challenges.

“After a difficult two years due to the pandemic, we are faced with even more business obstacles,” Panettieri said. “Supply chain issues, inflation, war, and gas prices have severely affected business in 2022. This crawl is a way to boost sales and hopefully kick [start] a successful 2023.”

This year’s event will include local coffee shops and bars participating in the crawl for the first time, Panettieri said.

Each day there is a designated mid-day coffee and evening happy hour stop, Panettieri said.

Shoppers who make at least four purchases at these venues during happy hour — and get their passports stamped after each purchase — will receive a bonus prize.

For more details on the crawl follow Shop Small Astoria on Facebook or Instagram.

(Shop Small Astoria — Spring Shopping Retail Crawl poster)

Below is a list of all participating stores:

  1. 1. Anoria Boutique
    2. The Astoria Bookshop
    3. Babs Home & Pantry
    4. Bartunek Hardware
    5. The Brass Owl
    6. Broadway Silk
    7. Chateau Le Woof
    8. Disco Paws
    9. Earth & Me
    10. Fern Botanica
    11. Fresh Start
    12. Gamestoria NYC
    13. Gift Box
    14. Hellenic Aesthetic
    15. Incasa Decor
    16. Lavender Label
    17. Lockwood Gift
    18. Lockwood Paper
    19. Lockwood Style
    20. LoveDay 31
    21. NewtownHQ
    22. NY City Succulents
    23. NYC Pet Services
    24. Pimbeche Vintage
    25. Side B
    26. Silver Age Comics
    27. The Tiny Owl
