You are reading

Pregnant woman attacked at Jackson Heights transit hub, kicked in stomach: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly attacked a pregnant woman at a Jackson Heights subway station and kicked the victim in the stomach on Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Nov. 2, 2023 By Bill Parry

A pregnant woman was allegedly attacked by a stranger at the 74th Street-Roosevelt Avenue transit hub in Jackson Heights on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 1, after a verbal dispute escalated into violence, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 115th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for the aggressor who was onboard a Manhattan-bound 7 train at around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday when the 25-year-old pregnant woman bumped into her. As the subway pulled into the station, the two women got off and began arguing on the platform. The suspect proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head with her cell phone and then she kicked the pregnant woman in her stomach before running away from the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries, including swelling and bruising to her face and pain to her stomach.

A police spokeswoman could not say if the kick to the stomach caused any complications to the victim’s pregnancy.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect Wednesday and described her as having a medium complexion. She was wearing a dark sweater over a white sweatshirt and a black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Through Oct. 29, the 115th Precinct has reported 400 assaults so far in 2023, 45 more than the 355 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 12.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
QEDC director pens new novel

Nov. 2, 2023 By Tammy Scileppi

New Yorkers are tough but compassionate. Even with the many challenges that New York City faces, people from across the globe – of all faiths, ethnicities and walks of life – have been living and working in relative peace here, including the most diverse area on the planet, Queens. Now more than ever, it’s so important that peace-loving New Yorkers rise above the hate and see the humanity in each other.

Read More
0
Load More Articles