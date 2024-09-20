You are reading

Pumpkin picking with a view: Long Island City’s Cityside Patch returns with family-friendly Halloween and fall fun

Photo courtesy of Bucket Listers

Sept. 20, 2024 By Emily Davenport

Get ready to pumpkin up on the rooftop!

New York City’s Cityside Pumpkin Patch is back and better than ever, taking over The Summer Club’s rooftop located at 8-08 Queens Plaza S in Long Island City.

Starting October 4th, you can explore a magical wonderland of over 10,000 pumpkins, all with stunning views of the city skyline.

The patch will have over 10,000 upstate New York-sourced pumpkins of all shapes and sizes spread across the 25,000-square-foot space. Most ticket packages offer a complimentary pumpkin, however they are also available for purchase individually. 

Scarecrow archery

Scarecrow archeryPhoto courtesy of Bucket Listers

In addition to pumpkin picking, guests can take part in interactive photo moments and an array of Cityside Pumpkin Patch’s signature activities, including the pumpkin smashing at the Smash-o-Lantern Zone, Scarecrow Archery, face painting and tarot card reading. There are also going to be autumn-inspired treats and beverages.

The pumpkin patch will be open from 12 to 10 p.m. daily from Oct. 4-31. Tickets start at $15 for general admission, $25 for the general admission pumpkin package (comes with one sugar pumpkin), $27 for the GA 2-Pack for two people, $39 for the GA 3-Pack for three people, and $60 for the GA 5-pack (each comes with one pumpkin), and $50 for the All-inclusive ticket, which includes 1 small-medium pumpkin, one pumpkin smashing session, and the option for a tarot reading, face painting or an additional pumpkin.

All ages are welcome, and children 3 and older require a ticket. Tickets are available at bucketlisters.com/experience/pumpkin-patch-in-nyc

Cityside Pumpkin Patch

Cityside Pumpkin PatchPhoto courtesy of Bucket Listers

