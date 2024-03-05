You are reading

Q.E.D. rolls out the red carpet: Join the glitz, glamour, and fun at their 10th annual Oscar watch party

Mar. 5, 2024 By Czarinna Andres and QNS Staff

Astoria-based arts space Q.E.D. will host its tenth-annual Oscar Watch Party to celebrate the 96th Academy Awards on March 10. 

The event, which takes place at the Q.E.D theater at 27-16 23rd Ave. in Astoria, includes trivia, ballots, food, games, and prizes. 

Q.E.D., the only woman-owned and operated arts space in Queens, will host its Oscars Watch Party from 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 10. 

Film buffs will be able to watch the full Oscars broadcast and red carpet arrivals on a giant nine-foot, high-definition screen, with plenty of games and trivia taking place during the commercial breaks. 

Owner Kambri Crews and her husband Christian Finnegan will host the event, with guests receiving a small popcorn, one bingo card, and one Oscar ballot with each ticket. 

Advance tickets are now on sale for $13, rising to $20 on the day of the event. 

Q.E.D. will also be giving out a variety of prizes throughout the evening, including products from a number of local Astoria businesses such as the Bier and Cheese Collective and the Museum of the Moving Image. 

Q.E.D. says its Oscars Watch Party is one of its most popular events of the year, adding that hot pub-type food will be served throughout the evening. 

The 96th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood at 7 p.m. on March 10, with Christopher Nolan’s biopic “Oppenheimer” predicted to dominate. 

The 2023 summer blockbuster took home the Best Motion Picture – Drama Award at the Golden Globes in January before winning Best Film at the BAFTAs in February – two strong indicators for the Academy Awards. 

Meanwhile, Nolan won Best Director awards at both events, with “Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy scooping Best Actor awards at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Robert Downey Jr. has also won awards at all three events and is seen as hot favorite in the Best Supporting Actor category. 

Elsewhere, the Best Actress Award appears to be a toss-up between Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) and Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), with Stone winning at the Critics’ Choice Awards and the BAFTAs and Gladstone winning at the SAG Awards. Stone also won Best Actress – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, with Gladstone winning in the Drama category. 

Da’Vine Joy Randolph looks set to win Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars after winning the equivalent award at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Critics’ Choice, and SAG Awards. 

 

