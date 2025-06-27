Q.E.D. Astoria to host Pride comedy fundraiser Sunday for The Trevor Project

June 27, 2025 By Paulina Albarracin

Get ready to laugh for a cause — and maybe heckle a little, too.

Q.E.D. Astoria will host its inaugural Heckling Hand: Comedy for a Cause on Sunday, June 29 at 3 p.m., inviting locals to enjoy an afternoon of laughter, community, and purpose — all in support of a meaningful cause.

In the spirit of Pride Month, Hedya C., an Astoria-based content creator and comedian, is co-hosting a comedy show featuring a lineup of queer comedians. Hedya aims to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ attendees while raising funds for The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization specializing in suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.

After comedian Hannah Lieberman ‘rescued’ Q.E.D. Astoria at the eleventh hour, late in 2024, the artistic space has continued its tradition of providing independent artists with a platform to explore outside their comfort zones. In one of its workshops, Hedya discovered her love for stand-up comedy, leveraging it as a means of connecting with the audience. The resident shared that comic routines helped her cope with personal struggles and foster a close-knit community through the lens of comedy.

Hedya pitched her idea of co-hosting monthly comedy events to Lieberman with the added purpose of donating proceeds to social causes. Last month, the inaugural show raised an estimated $580 towards To Write Love On Her Arms, a nonprofit organization that assists people recovering from addiction and self-injury, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Once her passion project was greenlit, the co-host conceived the name “Heckling Hand” as a play on the phrase “helping hand,” reflecting its mission of creating a welcoming space for attendees. Given the current political landscape, Hedya believed that audiences could use “a little bit of laughter” and connect with others in a show of solidarity.

Hosting a comedy show in Pride Month holds significance for the Astoria-based comic. Hedya recounted that she creates humorous dialogue about being “half out of the closet” due to her conservative upbringing. Over time, she became more comfortable openly identifying as bisexual. As a teacher, she wanted to be a positive role model for LGBTQ+ youth who fear negative retaliation from less tolerant families.

“I’ve always wanted to do something to give back in any way that I can,” Hedya said.

As the shows continue, Hedya hopes to attract more local businesses to support the monthly series with raffles and giveaways. Her vision for the Heckling Hand show is to collaborate with neighborhood businesses, spotlighting the vibrant culture of Queens.

Additionally, the co-host has developed a plan for show themes that will extend from now through October 2025, focusing on specific social causes each month.

For Hedya, the comedy shows are more than just witty quips — they serve as a healthy outlet for dealing with life outside the stage. Spearheading the community-based project helps her reclaim her power.

“If I never discovered stand-up comedy and learned how to laugh at myself and the things that I’ve been going through, I don’t know how I would have survived and kept on going,” Hedya shared. “Comedy saved my life.”

Interested attendees can purchase a $15 ticket to Heckling Hand: Comedy for a Cause through the ticket portal. Another Pride comedy show, titled “LGBTQED,” is scheduled for Saturday, June 28 at 9:30 p.m. Get your $15 tickets today ($20 tickets will be available at the door).

For more information on supporting The Trevor Project and To Write Love On Her Arms, click here.