Queens artist collective to host annual networking event in LIC

Aug. 26, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

A collective of Queens artists and theaters is hosting its second annual artist meet-up in early September, giving local artists a chance to connect with artists and arts organizations.

The Queens Artist Connection (QAC), founded in 2023 in response to a lack of resources for theater-makers living in Queens, will host its second annual networking event at the Court Square Theater LIC, at 44-02 23rd St., at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 8.

A number of local arts leaders, including Flushing Town Hall and the Alliance of Resident Theaters/NY, will be taking part in the upcoming event.

QAC is eager to spread the word about the upcoming event and hopes to reach as many Queens-based artists as possible.

QAC says it aims to build a network of Queens-based artists and organizations that can lean on each other for support and “demystify the process of creating needed work.”

The organization additionally hopes to engage with local politicians and foster future partnerships.

QAC aims to support Queens-based artists by hosting regular networking events, sharing information about local venues and available funding and maintaining a database of current organizations and artists in Queens. The organization also aims to engage with other artists and organizations based throughout New York City.

“QAC’s commitment to community is rooted in building authentic and mutually beneficial relationships while supporting our artistic community across all Queens neighborhoods,” QAC said in a statement.

Over 40 local participants and organizations attended QAC’s first annual “Queens Artist Meet-and-Greet” in August 2023, shortly after the QAC was launched.

Actors, producers, writers, comedians, puppeteers and dancers, ranging from early career professionals to established artists, attended last year’s event, while representatives from ART/NY, Indie Space and Theatre East all spoke at the event.

QAC created a community database of Queens artists and arts organizations from the attendees of last year’s meet-and-greet, stating that the database has consistently grown over the past year.