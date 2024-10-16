Queens Community Board 2 seeks full-time community assistant

Oct. 16, 2024 By Queens Post News Team

Queens Community Board 2, which serves the neighborhoods of Long Island City, Sunnyside, Woodside, and Maspeth, is looking to hire a full-time Community Assistant to join its administrative team.

The board plays a crucial role in addressing the needs of the community by acting as an advisory group to the city government on local matters, including land use, zoning, and municipal services.

The Community Assistant will help resolve complaints, manage 311 service requests, and act as a liaison between residents, community groups, and city agencies. Additional responsibilities include standard office tasks such as answering phones, filing, scanning, and managing digital communications.

The board is led by Chairperson Anatole Ashraf and District Manager Debra Markell Kleinert. Its office is located at 43-22 50th St. in Woodside.

This role requires either a college degree with one year of work experience or a high school diploma with two years of relevant experience. Preferred skills include proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, experience with digital tools, and the ability to work independently when needed.

Queens Community Board 2 is vital in advocating for community interests in partnership with Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and other city officials. Those interested in applying should send their resume to the district office via email at qn02@cb.nyc.gov or certified mail. The position will remain open until filled.

For more details, visit www.nyc.gov/queenscb2 or contact the board office at (718) 533-8773.