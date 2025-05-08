Queens Craft Brigade returns for eighth season of handmade magic in Astoria

May 8, 2025 By Jessica Militello

If you’ve ever wanted to sip a beer while shopping for handmade candles, ceramic planters, or one-of-a-kind art—all crafted by Queens locals—mark your calendar: the Queens Craft Brigade is back.

Starting May 17, the beloved market returns to Katch Astoria for its eighth season, bringing together a dynamic mix of Queens-based artists, makers and designers.

Launched in 2017, QCB has grown into a monthly hub where local creatives not only sell their work but also build lasting connections with the community and each other.

“We created QCB to support local makers and give them a real platform to shine,” said founder Robert Duffy. “What’s grown out of that is something even more special—a community that uplifts each other, event after event, year after year.”

Duffy first created QCB after searching for a space where local makers could sell their work—something surprisingly scarce at the time. When that search came up short, he decided to launch his own market.

QCB now takes place every third Saturday of the month through December, with each event held at Katch Astoria located at 31-19 Newtown Ave. Katch is a neighborhood favorite known for its strong sense of community and fun, inclusive atmosphere.

The May event will serve as the season’s kickoff, followed by themed markets each month. Upcoming highlights include “Queers Craft Brigade” in June for Pride Month, and an anniversary celebration in July marking eight years of QCB.

The monthly markets are free to attend and offer a perfect Saturday afternoon idea to peruse the unique works of local artists, and even finding something special for yourself or a loved one. In the eight years since the market started, over 225 Queens-based creatives have participated in the event.

2025 Market Dates:

May 17: Season Kickoff

June 21: Queers Craft Brigade (Pride market, open to only queer makers)

July 19: Eight-Year Anniversary Celebration

Aug.: Off

Sept. 13: Queens Cat Brigade (cat-inspired gifts and more)

Oct. 25: Queens Witchcraft Brigade (Halloween costume contest and more)

Nov. 29: Small Business Saturday

Dec.13: Holiday Market

For more information about QCB’s latest season, go to their website or Instagram.