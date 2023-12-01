Queens Distance Runners race to help NYC Kids Rise children save for college

Dec. 1, 2023 By Nevine Salameh

The Queens Distance Runners organized two races in collaboration with the NYC Kids RISE Save for College Program in an effort to help the local Queens children achieve their career dreams.

Established in 2013, the Queens Distance Runners built a community and space for people to grow through running and other athletic endeavors like the Jackson Heights Mile and Elmhurst Mile race, aimed at showcasing the diverse neighborhoods of Queens. The races, with Jackson Heights Mile recently celebrating its third annual run on Aug. 26 and the inaugural Elmhurst Mile race held on Oct. 28, introduced two new Community Scholarships for students in participating schools.

“The program was born in these neighborhoods, and to watch neighbors come together to raise money for students at P.S. 149, P.S. 398, and P.S. 12 is an inspiration,” said Director Debra-Ellen Glickstein, founding executive at NYC Kids RISE. “Thank you to Queens Distance Runners and the Jackson Heights and East Elmhurst communities for demonstrating the power of community and the power of the NYC Kids RISE Save for College Program!”

NYC Kids RISE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing for children, families and communities through teamwork and investment in children’s academic futures and serves as a community tool for New York residents, regardless of their income or status.

Partnered with the City of New York and NYC Public Schools, the organization manages the Save for College Program, which includes the Community Scholarships. This initiative allows local businesses, community members, organizations, places of worship, and other residents to participate in raising money for children’s futures in their education and careers.

Queenie Tong, parent of a P.S. 398Q third-grader participating in the program, has seen “the fund in his NYC Scholarship Account grow,” over the past years and watched her neighbors run along 34th Avenue to raise funds for his future made those dreams feel even closer.”