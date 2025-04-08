Queens Easter gift guide: Local shops for baskets, candy and more

April 8, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Easter baskets filled with candy, small gifts, and thoughtful gestures are a sweet tradition and a great way to show someone you care. While they’re typically made for kids, there’s no reason adults should miss out on the fun!

Whether you’re assembling a basket for a child, friend, or family member, Queens is full of shops offering everything from bunny plushies and books to vintage trinkets and gourmet chocolate.

Below are some great places to pick up Easter goodies, along with a few hidden gems you may have missed:

Astoria

40-15 Broadway, Astoria

718-271-4093

@morning_glory_astoria_ny

A whimsical shop featuring cute accessories for all ages—think Hello Kitty gear, toys, perfumes, and colorful surprises.

31-21 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-848-0041

@thetinyowlshop

A holiday haven for families, Tiny Owl is packed with Easter-themed books, bunny plushies, hair accessories, and more.

30-91 31st St., Astoria

@hellenicaesthetic

A chic boutique offering jewelry, clutches, and accessories with a Grecian flair—perfect for a stylish Easter gift.

31-27 31st St., Astoria

718-489-9906

@museumofnostalgianyc

Toys, games, and collectibles from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Great for a nostalgic basket for both kids and adults.

Multiple locations in Astoria:

32-15 33rd St. (Style)

(Style) 28-13 Ditmars Blvd. (Paper)

(Paper) 30-16 33rd St. (Home)

718-626-6030

@lockwoodshop

From pastel home décor to Easter-themed socks, candles, stationery, and puzzles, Lockwood’s group of shops has fun and stylish gift items to brighten any basket.

Sunnyside

41-03 46th St., Sunnyside

347-989-6291

@violetsvolition

A cozy, curated vintage store full of unique jewelry, candles, and neighborhood-themed gifts.

Long Island City

5203 Center Blvd., LIC

347-763-3544

@twothemoon.lic

A children’s boutique packed with plushies, books, puzzles, and toys for newborns and up.

47-28 Vernon Blvd., LIC

@just.things_lic

A delightful shop with toys, mugs, jewelry, and vintage items to satisfy every family member’s taste.

48-18 Northern Blvd., LIC

718-489-8580

@hmartofficial

Stock up on fun Asian Easter candy—Hi-Chew eggs, Lotte chews, Hello Kitty marshmallows, and more.

26-09 Jackson Ave., LIC

718-440-3120

@bookculturelic

Books for every age, plus candles, games, and thoughtful trinkets to add to any Easter bundle.

34-41 48th St., LIC

718-278-1940

@fivebelow

Affordable and fun! Stock up on candy, games, toys, and seasonal accessories.

Forest Hills

103-02 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills

718-544-1850

@aignerchocolates

A Queens staple for over a century, offering hand-painted chocolate bunnies, bunny pops, and chocolate-dipped Easter Oreos.

72-18 Austin St., Forest Hills

718-575-2229

@thankheaven

Boutique gifts for babies and children: knit bunny dolls, Easter PJs, and themed books and toys.

63-52 108th St., Forest Hills

718-255-6171

@candyliciousnyc

Pick out colorful candy, gummies, and chocolates or let them create a custom basket for you.

96-01 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills

718-793-0542

@royal_collectibles

A go-to spot for comic fans, with a massive selection of graphic novels, action figures, collectibles, and Easter-ready plush toys and Pop figures.

Bayside

42-19 Bell Blvd., Bayside

347-836-8445

@tesolife

A treasure trove of Japanese snacks, toys, and quirky accessories, ideal for a fun, candy-filled Easter surprise.

40-08 Corporal Kennedy St., Bayside

718-279-8191

@wpthriftshopbaysideny

This nonprofit thrift store has unique and vintage items—from figurines to jewelry—that make great conversation-starting gifts.

This guide highlights just a small selection of the many wonderful gift shops and businesses across Queens that offer Easter treats and treasures. There are countless other local gems throughout the borough worth exploring. Whether you’re shopping for something sweet, sentimental, or one-of-a-kind, we encourage you to support small businesses and discover what your neighborhood has to offer.

If you own a business and are interested in being featured in a future article, please email info@queenspost.com.