Queens Easter gift guide: Local shops for baskets, candy and more

April 8, 2025 By Jessica Militello
Easter baskets filled with candy, small gifts, and thoughtful gestures are a sweet tradition and a great way to show someone you care. While they’re typically made for kids, there’s no reason adults should miss out on the fun!
Whether you’re assembling a basket for a child, friend, or family member, Queens is full of shops offering everything from bunny plushies and books to vintage trinkets and gourmet chocolate.
Below are some great places to pick up Easter goodies, along with a few hidden gems you may have missed:
Astoria
Morning Glory
40-15 Broadway, Astoria
718-271-4093
@morning_glory_astoria_ny
A whimsical shop featuring cute accessories for all ages—think Hello Kitty gear, toys, perfumes, and colorful surprises.
Tiny Owl
31-21 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
347-848-0041
@thetinyowlshop
A holiday haven for families, Tiny Owl is packed with Easter-themed books, bunny plushies, hair accessories, and more.
Hellenic Aesthetic NYC
30-91 31st St., Astoria
@hellenicaesthetic
A chic boutique offering jewelry, clutches, and accessories with a Grecian flair—perfect for a stylish Easter gift.
Museum of Nostalgia
31-27 31st St., Astoria
718-489-9906
@museumofnostalgianyc
Toys, games, and collectibles from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Great for a nostalgic basket for both kids and adults.
Lockwood
Multiple locations in Astoria:
- 32-15 33rd St. (Style)
- 28-13 Ditmars Blvd. (Paper)
- 30-16 33rd St. (Home)
718-626-6030
@lockwoodshop
From pastel home décor to Easter-themed socks, candles, stationery, and puzzles, Lockwood’s group of shops has fun and stylish gift items to brighten any basket.
Sunnyside
Bliss Vintage / Violet’s Volition
41-03 46th St., Sunnyside
347-989-6291
@violetsvolition
A cozy, curated vintage store full of unique jewelry, candles, and neighborhood-themed gifts.
Long Island City
Two The Moon
5203 Center Blvd., LIC
347-763-3544
@twothemoon.lic
A children’s boutique packed with plushies, books, puzzles, and toys for newborns and up.
Just Things
47-28 Vernon Blvd., LIC
@just.things_lic
A delightful shop with toys, mugs, jewelry, and vintage items to satisfy every family member’s taste.
H Mart
48-18 Northern Blvd., LIC
718-489-8580
@hmartofficial
Stock up on fun Asian Easter candy—Hi-Chew eggs, Lotte chews, Hello Kitty marshmallows, and more.
Book Culture LIC
26-09 Jackson Ave., LIC
718-440-3120
@bookculturelic
Books for every age, plus candles, games, and thoughtful trinkets to add to any Easter bundle.
Five Below
34-41 48th St., LIC
718-278-1940
@fivebelow
Affordable and fun! Stock up on candy, games, toys, and seasonal accessories.
Forest Hills
Aigner’s Chocolate
103-02 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills
718-544-1850
@aignerchocolates
A Queens staple for over a century, offering hand-painted chocolate bunnies, bunny pops, and chocolate-dipped Easter Oreos.
Thank Heaven
72-18 Austin St., Forest Hills
718-575-2229
@thankheaven
Boutique gifts for babies and children: knit bunny dolls, Easter PJs, and themed books and toys.
Candylicious
63-52 108th St., Forest Hills
718-255-6171
@candyliciousnyc
Pick out colorful candy, gummies, and chocolates or let them create a custom basket for you.
Royal Collectibles
96-01 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills
718-793-0542
@royal_collectibles
A go-to spot for comic fans, with a massive selection of graphic novels, action figures, collectibles, and Easter-ready plush toys and Pop figures.
Bayside
Teso Life
42-19 Bell Blvd., Bayside
347-836-8445
@tesolife
A treasure trove of Japanese snacks, toys, and quirky accessories, ideal for a fun, candy-filled Easter surprise.
The Worthy Pause Thrift and Gift Shop
40-08 Corporal Kennedy St., Bayside
718-279-8191
@wpthriftshopbaysideny
This nonprofit thrift store has unique and vintage items—from figurines to jewelry—that make great conversation-starting gifts.
This guide highlights just a small selection of the many wonderful gift shops and businesses across Queens that offer Easter treats and treasures. There are countless other local gems throughout the borough worth exploring. Whether you’re shopping for something sweet, sentimental, or one-of-a-kind, we encourage you to support small businesses and discover what your neighborhood has to offer.
If you own a business and are interested in being featured in a future article, please email info@queenspost.com.