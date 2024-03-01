You are reading

Queens officials demand MTA action on 74th Street-Broadway station escalator outages

QNS file photo

Feb. 29, 2024 By Rachel Butler

Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng, along with a coalition of elected officials, has penned a letter to the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) regarding the extended downtime of three crucial escalators at the 74th Street-Broadway subway station in Jackson Heights.

These escalators have been have been out of service since June 2023, causing significant disruptions to the daily routines of thousands of Queens residents, particularly impacting those with mobility challenges.

Meng, who represents the neighborhoods of Bayside, Flushing and Elmhurst along with New York State Senators Michael Gianaris and Jessica Ramos, Assembly Members Steven Raga and Catalina Cruz, and City Council Member Shekar Krishnan, collectively directed their demand for action to MTA CEO Janno Lieber.

They underscored the station’s pivotal role in facilitating access to the E, F, M, and R lines, noting the severe accessibility limitations imposed by having only one operational escalator from the street level to the mezzanine.

The officials highlighted the adverse effects of the escalators’ malfunctions, part of an MTA initiative aimed at enhancing the 7 line.

Meng articulated the community’s growing exasperation: “While Queens residents appreciate the MTA’s efforts to upgrade our subway stations, the ongoing closures have become unbearable. With the disruption now approaching its ninth month, we strongly urge the MTA to expedite the repair and replacement works, ensuring that normal service resumes for our daily commuters,” she said.

Krishnan emphasized the critical need for universal access to the subway, pointing out that the prevailing conditions do not merely inconvenience users but outright exclude individuals with physical disabilities from utilizing the subway system.

In their communication to Lieber, the officials asked for an immediate update regarding the escalator repair efforts, and to make it a matter of urgency.

 

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

One Comment

Click for Comments 
Angry Jacksonian

The worst part is you never see anyone working on it. It’s infuriating. Same applies to the 82nd street station. They said it was going to be ready October 2023…HA! What an inconvenience!

Reply

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Man sought in attempted rape at a Jamaica subway station that was thwarted by a good Samaritan: NYPD

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are looking for a suspect who attempted to rape a 20-year-old woman inside a Jamaica Hills subway station early Saturday morning before a good Samaritan came to her rescue.

The victim was exiting a Queens-bound F train at the 169th Street station on Hillside Avenue just after midnight when a stranger began to follow her. Once inside the mezzanine level, the assailant punched her in the face multiple times while she tried to cover her face.

Read More
0
Former Queens cop indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, swindling investors out of millions: Feds

A former city cop from Bellerose was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday and indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud for allegedly swindling investors out of nearly $5 million they put into the foreign exchange-focused investment fund he founded in 2020.

Jason Rodriguez, 37, was named in an indictment unsealed in Brooklyn federal court for allegedly promising investors in his forex-focused fund that there would be a “loss reserve account” that could be used to repay investors if the company lost money trading. Rodriguez, the Chief Operating Officer of Technical Trading Team, LLC, also promised investors that he would never risk more than 1% of assets under management on any single trade and would not hold positions open overnight, according to the indictment.

Read More
0
Load More Articles