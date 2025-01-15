Queens Public Library and NYC agree to make Hunters Point branch ADA compliant: Feds

Body found wrapped in trash bags under bed in Kew Gardens Hills apartment, cause of death under investigation: NYPD

Detectives from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are investigating after the body of a 55-year-old man was discovered wrapped in trash bags and stuffed under a bed in a Kew Gardens Hills apartment three blocks east of Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man in need of a wellness check at 137-17 70th Ave. at 5 p.m. and found him unconscious and unresponsive, police said. EMS responded to the location and pronounced him dead at the scene.