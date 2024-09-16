Queens Public Library tentatively agrees deal to open new Court Square branch

Sept. 16, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Queens Public Library (QPL) is set to open a new branch at the 5PointzLIC residential complex in Court Square after its board of trustees voted to approve a 15-year lease at the site.

The new branch will be located in a 4,500-square-foot space on the second floor of the residential complex at 22-44 Jackson Ave and will replace the former QPL branch at One Court Square, which closed in February 2020 following a change in building ownership.

The QPL’s board of trustees unanimously voted on Thursday night to approve the terms of a 15-year lease at 5PointzLIC, which also includes a five-year renewal option.

The lease is expected to be finalized with building owners G-M Realty L.P. this fall, with construction work slated to start next summer. QPL estimates that the construction work will take two years to complete.

Dr. Earl Simons, Chair of QPL’s Board of Trustees, described Long Island City as one of New York City’s most vibrant neighborhoods and said it was important to bring back a library service four years after the previous Court Square branch closed down.

“The board’s vote to approve the terms of the lease for a new Court Square branch is a critical step toward bringing library service back to one of New York City’s most vibrant neighborhoods and providing a welcoming, dynamic space that is open to all for free,” Simons said in a statement.

QPL President and CEO Dennis Walcott said QPL has been continuously searching for new locations since the Court Square branch closed four years ago.

“We have continuously made clear our resolve to find another site for a library in this ever-growing neighborhood, and we could not be happier about the prospect of re-establishing our presence there,” Walcott said in a statement.

He also paid tribute to Mayor Eric Adams, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Julie Won and Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer for their role in securing a new location for QPL in Court Square.

Richards said families in Long Island City deserve high-quality library space, which Court Square residents have been missing for more than four years.

“I couldn’t be more excited that this local lack of library services is coming to an end,” Richards said.

Won pledged that she will work with various city partners to ensure that the Court Square library project will remain on track and not experience any further delays.

“After years of advocacy, Court Square Library at the 5PointzLIC building is finally moving towards reopening,” Won said. “Court Square is a rapidly growing neighborhood and this new library will give our neighbors access to countless books, technology, and vital, free programming.”