Queens Public Library finalizes lease for new Court Square branch in Long Island City

Feb. 28, 2025 By Colum Motherway

Queens Public Library (QPL) has officially announced the signing of a lease agreement with G&M Realty 2 LLC for a new location of the Court Square branch in Long Island City.

Council Member Julie Won, who has long advocated for the return of a QPL branch in Court Square, announced the deal in a post on social media on Monday, stating that the library is set to open at 22-44 Jackson Ave.

This long-term lease, set for an initial 15-year term with an additional 5-year renewal option, marks a significant step in the Library’s commitment to providing the community with modern and accessible services for the next two decades.

The new Court Square branch will occupy a 4,500-square-foot space on the second floor of the 5PointzLIC building, replacing the former branch at One Court Square, which closed in February 2020 following a change in building ownership.

The space is expected to serve as a hub for library services in Long Island City, which has seen rapid growth in recent years due to an influx of new residents. The new branch will accommodate this expansion, offering a more spacious and modern facility for library visitors.

Won added that QPL expects the design phase for the new Court Square branch to be completed in early spring, with construction following shortly afterward. Last year, QPL estimated that construction work would begin in the summer and take approximately two years to complete.

“Since taking office, I have spent every single month pushing for the long-promised Court Square library relocation announced in 2020,” Won said in a post on Instagram. “I will continue to work closely with QPL and 5PointzLIC to ensure the design and construction processes are completed in a timely manner. I look forward to the reopening so our young readers and neighbors can enjoy a local public library again.”

The residential towers stand on the site of the iconic 5 Pointz factory building, once renowned for its acclaimed aerosol murals. The development is also conveniently located across from MoMA PS1 and Trader Joe’s.

Won had previously announced in September that QPL had tentatively agreed on a deal to open a new branch in 5PointzLIC, stating that the library would occupy a 4,500-square-foot space on the second floor of the residential complex. She also noted that QPL’s board of trustees had unanimously voted to approve the terms of a 15-year lease at 5Pointz, which also included a five-year renewal option.

The monthly rent for the new location will be $11,250, with an annual increase of 3%, reflecting the area’s ongoing economic growth. QPL officials are already in the process of designing the new branch, with the Library allocating a budget of $3.2 million for construction, which is expected to take approximately two years.

Dennis M. Walcott, President and CEO of Queens Public Library, shared his excitement for the project, emphasizing that securing a new home for the Court Square branch had been one of the Library’s top priorities.

“We are grateful to our Board of Trustees, elected leaders, and members of the public for their support throughout the process, and we look forward to transforming the space into a dynamic library for the community,” Walcott said.

The announcement was met with strong support from local elected officials, who recognized the importance of the new library in meeting the needs of Long Island City.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. praised the agreement, noting that libraries are essential for fostering strong, engaged communities.

“This library will be a beacon of learning, enlightenment, and community engagement for the residents of Long Island City for decades to come,” Richards stated.

David Wolkoff, President of G&M Realty 2 LLC, also expressed his enthusiasm for the new development, emphasizing the positive impact the library will have on Long Island City.

With 66 locations across Queens, including branch libraries, adult learning centers, and technology labs, QPL provides free access to millions of books, digital materials and educational programs.