Queens Public Library partners with Alzheimer’s Foundation for free memory screening event in Woodside

Apr. 5, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) together with the Queens Public Library will be hosting a memory screening event on Apr. 16 in Woodside, offering free cognitive health checks to the public.

This initiative, set to take place at the Woodside branch of the Queens Public Library located at 54-22 Skillman Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., aims to empower individuals by providing an essential health service that could lead to early detection of memory impairments.

Residents are encouraged to get screened, regardless of whether they are experiencing memory issues.

The event, open to all on a first-come, first-served basis, does not require any age or insurance restrictions for participation. The screenings will be available in both English and Spanish.

Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., the president and CEO of AFA, emphasized the importance of regular memory screenings as a part of a comprehensive health and wellness regimen, akin to routine checks for blood pressure, cholesterol, vision, and hearing. “Monitoring our brain’s health is just as critical,” Fuschillo stated, encouraging people to take proactive steps towards maintaining cognitive health.

The screenings are designed to last only 10-15 minutes, non-invasive, and are conducted by qualified professionals who will assess various cognitive functions. Participants will receive confidential results immediately after.

Organizers say that early detection of memory problems is vital. Conditions ranging from vitamin deficiencies and thyroid disorders to more serious issues like dementia can manifest as memory impairments. Early diagnosis can significantly improve management options, including treatments to slow disease progression, participation in clinical trials, and access to supportive community services.

For individuals who cannot attend the event on Apr. 16, the AFA offers alternative options for obtaining a free memory screening through their department or via their website.