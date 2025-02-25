Queens Public Library to return to Court Square with new branch at 5PointzLIC

Feb. 25, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The Queens Public Library (QPL) is set to return to Court Square after signing a lease at the 5PointzLIC residential complex.

Council Member Julie Won, who has long advocated for the return of a QPL branch in Court Square, announced the deal in a post on social media on Monday, stating that the library is set to open at 22-44 Jackson Ave.

Won added that QPL expects the design phase for the new Court Square branch to be completed in early spring, with construction following shortly afterward. Last year, QPL estimated that construction work would begin in the summer and take approximately two years to complete.

“Since taking office, I have spent every single month pushing for the long-promised Court Square library relocation announced in 2020,” Won said in a post on Instagram. “I will continue to work closely with QPL and 5PointzLIC to ensure the design and construction processes are completed in a timely manner. I look forward to the reopening so our young readers and neighbors can enjoy a local public library again.”

Won announced in September that QPL had tentatively agreed on a deal to open a new branch in 5PointzLIC, stating that the library would occupy a 4,500-square-foot space on the second floor of the residential complex.

The residential towers stand on the site of the iconic 5 Pointz factory building, once renowned for its acclaimed aerosol murals. The development is also conveniently located across from MoMA PS1 and Trader Joe’s.

Won stated at the time that QPL’s board of trustees unanimously voted to approve the terms of a 15-year lease at 5Pointz, which also included a five-year renewal option.

The 5Pointz location will replace the former QPL branch at One Court Square, which closed in February 2020 following a change in building ownership.