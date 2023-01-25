Queens Village Bodega Sells $42,000 Winning Lottery Ticket

Jan. 25, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A bodega in Queens Village sold a winning lottery ticket worth more than $42,000 last week.

The winning Take 5 ticket was purchased at Super Spring Grocery, located at 90-39 Springfield Blvd., according to the New York Lottery.

The lucky winner matched all five numbers to clinch the top prize of $42,157.

The draw took place on Jan. 20 — for the evening draw — and the winning numbers were 18, 21, 24, 26, and 27.

Take 5 drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. To win the top prize, players must match all five numbers drawn. Numbers range from 1 to 39.

Friday’s draw came a week after a bodega in Long Island City — Momta Grocery on Vernon Boulevard — sold a $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket.

Meanwhile, a winning Take 5 ticket was sold by a supermarket in Jamaica, Queens, for the Jan. 11 draw. The winning ticket was worth $37,832 and was sold by Devin Food on Hillside Avenue.