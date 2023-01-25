You are reading

Queens Village Bodega Sells $42,000 Winning Lottery Ticket

Super Spring Grocery, located at 90-39 Springfield Blvd., sold a winning lottery ticket worth more than $42,000 last week (Photo Google Maps)

Super Spring Grocery, located at 90-39 Springfield Blvd., sold a winning lottery ticket worth more than $42,000 last week (Photo Google Maps)

Jan. 25, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A bodega in Queens Village sold a winning lottery ticket worth more than $42,000 last week.

The winning Take 5 ticket was purchased at Super Spring Grocery, located at 90-39 Springfield Blvd., according to the New York Lottery.

The lucky winner matched all five numbers to clinch the top prize of $42,157.

The draw took place on Jan. 20 — for the evening draw — and the winning numbers were 18, 21, 24, 26, and 27.

Take 5 drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. To win the top prize, players must match all five numbers drawn. Numbers range from 1 to 39.

Friday’s draw came a week after a bodega in Long Island City — Momta Grocery on Vernon Boulevard — sold a $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket.

Meanwhile, a winning Take 5 ticket was sold by a supermarket in Jamaica, Queens, for the Jan. 11 draw. The winning ticket was worth $37,832 and was sold by Devin Food on Hillside Avenue.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
‘Where do we go now?’ Michaels set to close its doors in Fresh Meadows next month

The Michaels located at 187-04 Horace Harding Expwy. in Fresh Meadows will be permanently closing its doors on Feb. 23. The announcement that Michaels will be leaving the Fresh Meadows Shopping Center has led to an outpouring of reactions from many community members.

“We know this is disappointing to our customers in Queens, but we hope to continue to serve them at our other locations in New York City or online at Michaels.com,” a spokesperson for Michaels said in a statement to Patch.com.

Read More
0
Queens senator holds Lunar New Year celebration at Tangram in Flushing

Hundreds of revelers joined state Senator John Liu for a Lunar New Year celebration Friday night at Tangram in Downtown Flushing. The event featured free food from 25 local restaurants, as well as musical and cultural performances and giveaways.

Liu was joined at the event by several local leaders, including Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein, Councilwomen Sandra Ung and Linda Lee and many more. Many of the leaders spoke about the importance of this celebration to the Queens community as they celebrated the start of the Year of the Rabbit.

Read More
0
Load More Articles