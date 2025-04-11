Queensboro Plaza station gets third elevator as part of Zoning for Accessibility program

April 11, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) unveiled a new elevator and entrance on the north side of the Queensboro Plaza subway station in Long Island City on Thursday, April 10.

The improvement—complementing two elevators installed on the south side last year—brings the total number of elevators at the busy Queens transit hub to three.

The new elevator was funded and built by Grubb Properties, developer of the nearby 25-01 Queens Plaza North building, as part of the MTA’s Zoning for Accessibility (ZFA) Transit Improvement Bonus Program. This initiative allows developers to build taller buildings in exchange for contributing to transit access improvements. The elevator and newly built 10-foot-wide staircase now provide accessible entry to one of the city’s busiest stations, which serves approximately 97,000 daily riders.

“Zoning for Accessibility has delivered real results for the 97,000 riders who pass through Queensboro Plaza every day—and best of all, at no cost to taxpayers,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “The MTA will continue using every available tool, every possible strategy to make the subway system accessible to all New Yorkers.”

Grubb Properties will also maintain the entrance and elevator. The north entrance now features a larger elevator cab designed to better serve riders using mobility devices, strollers, or carrying luggage.

“This new ADA-accessible entrance at Queensboro Plaza marks an exciting milestone as the MTA’s first completed ZFA project,” said MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “It is a testament to the success of public-private partnerships.”

Queens leaders and elected officials praised the completion of the project and emphasized the importance of systemwide accessibility.

“Queensboro Plaza is a transportation hub for 97,000 New Yorkers each day,” said Council Member Julie Won. “As a mother with young children, I know how difficult it is to catch a train while carrying a stroller.”

The new northside elevator complements the broader vision of Zoning for Accessibility. The MTA is investing nearly $6 billion through its 2020–2024 Capital Program to make 67 additional stations ADA-accessible and modernize elevators in 78 more.

“I’m excited to celebrate the installation of this elevator and the reopening of Queensboro Plaza’s North entrance,” said State Senator Kristen Gonzalez. “Thank you to the MTA and Grubb Properties for working together to make this station fully accessible for tens of thousands of daily users. As the MTA completes more planned accessibility upgrades across our system, I look forward to seeing more accessibility upgrades, including at the Broadway N/W station.”

More ZFA projects are expected in the future, including additional planned accessibility upgrades across the subway system.