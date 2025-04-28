Queensbridge community honors late leader April Simpson-Taylor with street co-naming

April 28, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Elected officials, community leaders and members of the Queensbridge Houses community gathered in Long Island City on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the co-naming of 12th Street and 40th Avenue in honor of former Queensbridge Houses Residents Association President April Simpson-Taylor.

Simpson-Taylor, who died in March 2024 at the age of 62, served as president of the residents association from 2013 to 2022 and left a “lasting impact” on the area through her leadership and community work, advocates said at Saturday’s co-naming.

Council Member Julie Won, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Deputy Borough President Ebony Young, State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez, and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz attended the co-naming on Saturday, April 26, joining Simpson-Taylor’s son, her husband Daniel Taylor, her brother Gregory Simpson, and a number of community representatives who knew her best.

Chris Hanway, executive director of the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement, and Paula Kirby, managing director at Plaxall, also attended Saturday’s co-naming.

Won, who co-sponsored the Intro. 1153-2024 to co-name the street in honor of Simpson Taylor, described as a “true pillar” of the local community, whose influence extended far beyond Queensbridge Houses.

“She was known for her fierce advocacy, a deep love for her community, as well as her generosity and warm spirit. It’s an honor to commemorate her life, legacy, and impact with this street co-naming,” Won said.

“Working alongside her during my time as Council Member was an honor and a joy. Thanks to the unwavering support of her family, friends, and Queensbridge residents, April Simpson-Taylor will always live on at Queensbridge Houses.”

Her husband, Daniel, described Simpson-Taylor as the type of community leader “that only comes around once every blue moon.”

“April had a way of getting things done by networking and collaborating with everyone, even those who were considered her foes. April’s impact on NYC public housing and the people who live and work within it was truly remarkable,” Daniel Taylor said.

“April surely left her mark on this world. Honoring her by co-naming a street after her will go far in etching her legacy for all to see, for generations to come. Finally, let it be known that from this day forth, friends and family of Queensbridge unofficially declare April 26 ‘April Simpson-Taylor Day.’”

Hanway, meanwhile, described Simpson-Taylor as a dedicated, passionate and inspiring community leader.

“We at Riis Settlement were blessed to partner with April on dozens of initiatives that helped make Queensbridge and Long Island City a better place for all. We miss her every single day,” Hanway said.

Simpson-Taylor grew up in Queensbridge as the youngest of seven children and attended several schools across Long Island City, including P.S. 111, J.H.S. 204, and Long Island City High School before graduating with an associate’s degree from LaGuardia Community College.

She later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from York College and acted as liaison between residents and management during her time as president of the residents’ association.

However, Simpson-Taylor’s work extended well beyond the Queensbridge community. For years, she worked at Samaritan Daytop Village as a substance abuse counselor and senior case manager and as a pole site supervisor with the New York City Board of Elections.

Simpson-Taylor also worked with the NYC Kids RISE Save for College Program and the social justice organization Justice for All.

Simpson-Taylor is survived by her husband Daniel, her six children and step-children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.