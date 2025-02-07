You are reading

Radiant luxury condos in Long Island City reach 30% sales milestone in record time

Radiant at 24-01 Queens Plaza North in Long Island City. Rendering courtesy of Conica Studio.

Feb. 7, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Radiant, one of the newest luxury condominiums to open in Long Island City, announced that more than 30% of its residences have entered contract just over three months after beginning sales.

By reaching this “effective” mark, the condominium, located at 24-01 Queens Plaza North, can now close sales for the units once construction of the building finishes.

The achievement of 30% of the units entering contract came much sooner for Radiant than for most other buildings, which tend to reach that mark much further into construction. This could be indicative of people being attracted to the unique design and value of the building, which is centrally located in Long Island City.

After sales began in October 2024, it took only until early February 2025 for 30% of Radiant’s 117 residences to enter contract.

Radiant is the latest in an architectural renaissance of luxury real estate buildings in western Queens, along two main corridors beyond Long Island City, north toward Dutch Kills and east toward Woodside.

The lobby of the Radiant. Rendering courtesy of Redundant Pixel, LLC.

Developed by construction and management firm New Empire Corp. and designed by award-winning architect ODA, Radiant will have 19 floors, with the 117 residential units ranging in size from studios to three-bedrooms. Amenity spaces and the apartment interiors were designed by interior designer Paris Forino.

The typical living room layout of a Radiant apartment. Rendering courtesy of Redundant Pixel, LLC.

The typical kitchen of a Radiant apartment. Rendering courtesy of Redundant Pixel, LLC.

Amenity spaces at Radiant include premier health and wellness spaces, including a tranquil Finnish sauna, a basketball court, a rock climbing wall and a sun-splashed fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment. Plush lounges will also be featured, including a rooftop club enclosed in glass and featuring a fully-equipped kitchen, a game room, a children’s playroom, a karaoke/media room, bike storage rooms and a co-working area.

The game room of the Radiant. Rendering courtesy of Redundant Pixel, LLC.

The roof lounge of the Radiant. Rendering courtesy of Redundant Pixel, LLC.

Some of the outdoor areas available to residents include a ping pong courtyard and a rooftop terrace featuring a grilling station and views of the skyline in Manhattan.

The building is pet-friendly and will have dog-washing rooms on hand.

