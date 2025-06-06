Raise your flag: LGBTQ+ bars in Western Queens to visit during Pride and beyond

June 6, 2025 By Paulina Albarracin

Western Queens is home to a thriving queer community that spans a wide spectrum of genders, sexualities, and identities. Every June, the World’s Borough comes alive with Pride celebrations, as LGBTQ+ New Yorkers gather to honor their stories, raise a glass and celebrate living authentically.

From Kween in Astoria to Friend’s Tavern in Jackson Heights, the neighborhood offers no shortage of inclusive and affirming spaces. So raise your pride flags, rally your friends, and explore these LGBTQ+ bars in Western Queens—where community, expression, and individuality are celebrated year-round.

Icon Bar | 31-84 33rd St., Astoria

Tucked away on 33rd Street, Icon is a beloved neighborhood bar for the LGBTQ+ community in Astoria. In collaboration with fellow LGBTQ+ bars Kween and Albatross, the fifth annual Astoria Pride March will be held on Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m. This event will kick off with a pre-party at Albatross, followed by a march to Icon at 5 p.m. The celebration will conclude with a post-march party at Icon by 6 p.m. Colorful outfits and attitudes are encouraged.

Kween | 34-10 30th Ave., Astoria

Situated on 30th Avenue, Kween is renowned for its crowd-pleasing drag brunches, vibrant cocktails and flavorsome Latin fusion eats. After entering the establishment, unwind and choose from the craft cocktail menu, which includes the Princess Peachtini and The Lady in Waiting. An extensive dinner menu is also available, featuring savory bites like the Royal Smash Burger and Sweet Corn Arepas. Don’t forget to celebrate the spirited bar’s third anniversary on Tuesday, June 10 with $5 drink specials and euphoric beats by Fabian Quitian.

Albatross Bar | 36-19 24th Ave., Astoria

Located on the corner of 24th Avenue, Albatross Bar is the premier spot for community and a sense of belonging for local LGBTQ+ residents. Join in on Saturday, June 21 for Astoria KINGdom, a drag king show, at 7 p.m. with hosts Mx. LeStrange, a two-time GLAM-nominated drag king, and Daddy Hyde. Click the link for more information on their events, including drag bingo and karaoke nights.

Hombres Lounge | 85-28 37th Ave., Jackson Heights

Nestled in 30th Avenue, Hombres Lounge is known for having “the most Manhattan vibe” in Jackson Heights. The LGBTQ+ venue offers a variety of bar food, including chicken wings and mozzarella sticks. Alongside its vibrant parties, the lounge collaborates with various LGBTQ+ and Latino-led organizations to advocate for equality in all societal spheres.

Friend’s Tavern | 78-11 Roosevelt Ave., Jackson Heights

In the heart of Jackson Heights along Roosevelt Avenue, Friend’s Tavern stands as a beating heart for the local LGBTQ+ community, proudly holding the title of the oldest gay bar in Queens. At this unassuming yet inviting spot, the bartenders offer reasonably priced cocktails, appetizing bar bites and energetic drag shows, along with vivid vibes, to all patrons.

Viva La Heights | 78-13 Roosevelt Ave., Jackson Heights

As Friend’s Tavern’s next-door neighbor, Viva La Heights is the latest LGBTQ+ bar to debut in Jackson Heights. This popular venue offers a welcoming space for the queer community to dance the night away. For more information on future events, follow their Instagram for updates on upcoming Pride celebrations.

Sanger Hall | 48-20 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

Located in the heart of Sunnyside, Sanger Hall is a community-centered bar and event space that regularly welcomes LGBTQ+ gatherings, including trivia nights and queer open mics. The venue prides itself on being inclusive and progressive, with a cozy atmosphere and rotating lineup of DJs, artists and local performers.

*Editor’s note: This roundup features a small selection of venues curated by the reporter. It is not intended to be a comprehensive list.