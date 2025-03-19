Photos: Ramadan Queens Night Market returns to Astoria for second year

March 19, 2025 By Taliah Gabriel

The Ramadan Queens Night Market returned to Steinway Street in Astoria on March 17, drawing hundreds of attendees for an evening of food, culture, and community.

Dubbed “Little Egypt,” the neighborhood served as the backdrop for the celebration, which featured 42 vendors—double the number from its inaugural event last year.

The event was hosted by Malikah, an anti-violence mutual aid organization, and aimed to provide a space for Muslims to observe Ramadan while celebrating Arab culture and Islam.

Rana Abdelhamid, Founder and Executive Director of Malikah, said the market offers a unique public expression of faith and identity. “For us, it’s a public expression of our faith, identity, Ramadan,” Abdelhamid said. She also noted that part of the event’s purpose was to recreate the atmosphere of Ramadan celebrations “back home.”

A growing platform for vendors

The market, held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., allowed visitors to break their fast at sundown with an array of traditional and international dishes.

While the majority of vendors were Arab and Muslim-owned businesses, others represented diverse cultures, including Asian, Caribbean, and North African cuisines.

Attendees sampled chicken shawarma, baklava, jerk chicken, bao, and the viral Dubai chocolate-covered strawberries, among other treats. Vendors also sold clothing, art, and crafts, with many using the event as a platform to introduce their businesses to the Astoria community.

For Ripa Begum, owner of Glam Abayass, the market marked her first time selling in Astoria. She saw it as an opportunity to expand her modest fashion brand in a neighborhood with a strong Muslim community.

Vendors and organizations embrace the mission

One returning attendee, Mohamad Attia, Managing Director of the Street Vendor Project (SVP), participated as a vendor this year. A former street vendor himself, Attia saw the market as an opportunity to both promote SVP’s mission of advocating for vendor rights and share a taste of his home city of Alexandria, Egypt.

“This year, I was like, let’s just come in and bring SVP swag and the information, but also bring a taste of my home city of Alexandria, Egypt,” Attia said.

Other organizations, such as the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), used the event for community outreach. Raphael, a PYM member, said the market was an excellent opportunity to connect with attendees, noting that many Muslims support Palestinian freedom.

Palestinian culture was further highlighted by Bilal Othman, owner of Huwa, who sold his family’s olive oil sourced directly from Palestine. With funding from the Queens Economic Development Corporation, Othman expanded his business to bring Palestinian-grown olives to the Queens community.

Community spirit and a festive conclusion

Other vendors included Mokafe, Levant, La Colombe, and Zaytoun, along with Malikah’s own booth, where members sold homemade treats. The night concluded with a raffle of Malikah tote bags filled with goodies for the winners.

The Ramadan Queens Night Market continues to grow as a hub for cultural celebration and community connection, offering a festive space for New Yorkers to experience the traditions of Ramadan through food, commerce, and shared experiences.

*Additional reporting by Ramy Mahmoud