Ready to rally? Dive into western Queens’ dynamic pickleball and tennis scene

July 31, 2025 By Jessica Militello

The U.S Open is Queens-bound this month with a star-studded line-up of professional tennis players and fans headed toward the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. With all things tennis buzzing in the neighborhood, it might feel like the perfect time to grab a tennis racquet and get on the courts.

Whether you’re looking to get back into tennis or try something fun and fresh with a game of pickleball, there are plenty of facilities in Western Queens for both. From upscale clubs to outdoor pickleball courts, here’s a list of places to grab your racquet or your paddleball and get serving.

CityPickle Long Island City

9-03 44th Road, Long Island City

city-pickle.com

Instagram: @citypickle

CityPickle offers a range of classes and programs at its indoor pickleball facility along with a bar and restaurant. Their four climate-controlled courts are available for court time reservations, clinics, one-on-one lessons, and more. The venue aims to create a community and a fun way to connect with others while playing pickleball.

Gotham Pickleball

5-25 46th Ave., Long Island City

gotham-pickleball.com

Instagram: @gotham.pickle

Gotham Pickleball is a fully autonomous club that is open 24/7 with four pro-cushion indoor pickleball courts. The space gives guests the opportunity to meet with their friends or schedule a private lesson that’s fully flexible with their schedule. The venue also hosts tournaments, clinics, open play, social events and more.

Court 16 LIC

13-06 Queens Plaza S, LIC

(718) 875-5550

court16.com

Instagram: @court16tennis

Court 16 offers tennis and pickleball at their facility, including classes for all ages and playing levels. The club has a range of offerings for kids and adults, including group classes, private, and semi-private lessons that match ages and experience levels whether players are beginners or experienced. Court 16 also offers classes and private lessons for pickleball, along with a league for those who want to test their skills.

Triborough Bridge Playground A

80 21st St., Astoria

nycgovparks.org

Instagram: @nycparks

This public park has four outdoor lined pickleball courts that are free to play on, on a first-come first-served basis. Bring your own net and a few friends and bask in the open space while meeting other players, or come solo and wait to join in on a game while meeting new people.

Astoria Park Tennis

80 21st St., Astoria

nycgovparks.org

Astoria Park has 14 hard courts to play tennis during their season which began on April 1 through Thanksgiving. Visitors must go to the city’s website to acquire a permit, then they can enjoy the outdoor courts with friends or stop by solo and practice their serve. Visitors must wear smooth-sole tennis shoes and use a maximum of six tennis balls on each court.

Sunnyside Gardens Park

48-21 39th Ave. Sunnyside

718-672-1555

sunnysidegardenspark.org

Instagram: @sunnyside_gardens_park

Sunnyside Gardens Park has three clay courts that have been part of the community for nearly one hundred years. The outdoor courts are open every day from 8 a.m. to sunset and are available via a membership. Prices vary based on how much access guests would like to play. To learn more about membership, visit their website.

Cityview Racquet Club

43-34 32nd Place, Long Island City

718-389-6252

cityviewracquet.com

Instagram: @cityviewracquet

Cityview Racquet Club offers an upscale club to play tennis with seven Har-Tru (clay) courts that are available with a membership. The indoor facility has tennis as well as squash, along with a full-service in-house spa, players lounge, a full bar, cafe, and a gym facility. The exclusive club provides a great place to work out, recharge, and relax.