Registration opens for 8th annual LIC Waterfront 5K community run in June

Feb. 3, 2023 By Bill Parry

The Hunter Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) announced it will host one of its signature events, the LIC Waterfront 5K, on Saturday, June 3 giving runners and walkers four months to get in shape. The 8th annual running is a rain-or-shine event that sold out last year with more than 1,400 participants.

“HPPC is once again very excited to host one of the best days of the year in Long Island City,” said Hunters Point Parks Conservancy President Rob Basch. “Thousands of runners have experienced the beauty and excitement of running through the streets and parks of LIC, and we look forward to many more joining us on June 3rd. We also greatly appreciate all our runners, volunteers, and sponsors from previous years that have made this event a special day.”

The race will kick off at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Center Boulevard and Borden Avenue. Kids ages 2-9 will have an opportunity to participate in the fun with the Center Boulevard Children’s Dashes immediately following the conclusion of the 5K at the same location. The event, which is open now to registration, receives special race-day support from local running groups Woodside-Sunnyside Runners and RUN LIC, and has LIC Post as a media partner.

“We’re excited to partner with the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy and Run LIC again on the LIC Waterfront 5k!” said Woodside-Sunnyside Runners leadership. “The race is a great opportunity for runners of all skill levels to experience the wonderful neighborhood and incredible public space right here in Queens. Our local parks are essential to community wellness, and we couldn’t be happier to support HPPC at our favorite 5k. We run through Gantry Park every other Thursday night, so come join us sometime.”

Tickets are available now for $25 for adults and $15 for children, with prices increasing by $5 after Earth Day (April 22). Last year’s run hit capacity, so participants are encouraged to register early. Registrants receive a limited-edition race t-shirt and swag bag, with name-customized bibs for children and adults who register by May 20 while supplies last. Medals will be presented to the fastest three men and three women of the 5K, and ribbons will be awarded to children participating in the Dash. 5K race results will be available online, with photographs and videos of participants crossing the finish line.

“RUN LIC is thrilled to be a part of this great community tradition,” said Sabrina Chin, one of the leaders of RUN LIC. “The park is invaluable to our neighborhood in so many ways, and we’re excited to support the park, bring our neighbors and friends together, and see everyone’s smiling faces on race day.”

Proceeds will support HPPC in its ongoing work to enhance and advocate for the parks and green spaces of Long Island City. To register for the 5K or Center Boulevard Children’s Dashes, visit the event website here.