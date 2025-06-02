Remote-working platform Adventurely launches new LIC campaign

June 2, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Adventurely, a remote-working platform that allows workers to book drop-in workspaces in local businesses, has launched its first New York City-based community in Long Island City, featuring eight businesses across the neighborhood offering a variety of unique amenities.

Adventurely, which is backed by global start-up network Techstars, announced its “Work & Play the LIC Way” campaign on May 20 in collaboration with the Long Island City Partnership (LICP) to showcase the neighborhood as New York’s “favorite remote-working landscape.”

The platform selected LIC due to its mix of affordable hotels, vibrant arts scene and easy access to Manhattan, making it the “ideal remote-work escape for freelancers, entrepreneurs and business travelers.”

The campaign offers remote workers the opportunity to book drop-in workspaces in “unique” settings across LIC, including hotels, restaurants, cafés, and other spaces. All locations are bookable for day use and have been curated to help visitors balance “work and play.”

Among the locations participating in the campaign are CityPickle, an LIC pickleball court featuring a lively café, indoor rock-climbing gym BK Boulders, complete with an on-site co-working area, and Greats of Craft, a bar and café offering craft beers and coffee in a more relaxed space to “plug in and get work done.”

Also participating in the campaign are hotels such as Boro Hotel and the Hilton Long Island City in addition to spaces such as Atelier Coworking, Ecuadorian café Zaruma Coffee and Hunters Point Studios, a design-forward coworking studio offering “peaceful vibes” and natural light ideal to help visitors focus.

Adventurely said Long Island City offers a “quick workday getaway that still feels refreshingly different” by combining laptop-friendly spaces with waterfront parks, restaurants and cultural institutions.

Adventurely founder Mita Carriman said the neighborhood was the “perfect spot” to launch the company’s first New York City campaign.

“As a New Yorker who often travels in and out of the city, I appreciate how LIC is rooted in Queens—the most diverse county in the U.S., with local businesses that reflect the neighborhood’s cultural depth,” Carriman said.

“It’s a refreshing break from the hustle of Manhattan, while still offering the energy, creativity, and convenience remote workers and travelers are looking for. LIC is a community in motion, and I believe it’s one of the most exciting places to explore in New York right now.”

LICP President Laura Rothrock said the neighborhood has “everything today’s remote workers are looking for,” including quick access to Manhattan and “incredible” cultural assets. She said the new Adventurely collaboration would also help drive foot traffic for neighborhood businesses

“By collaborating with Adventurely on the ‘Work & Play the L.I.C. Way’ campaign, we’re giving freelancers and business travelers a curated path to experience the neighborhood like locals, while driving new foot traffic to our small businesses and hospitality partners,” Rothrock said in a statement.

LICP officials said the partnership aims to create welcoming drop-in spaces where remote workers don’t have to worry about overstaying their welcome or feeling pressured to make continuous purchases just to keep their seat.

Describing the initiative as a “fresh approach” to supporting local businesses, LICP emphasized its alignment with evolving work habits. “We know many LIC residents are still working from home, but might be ready for a change of scenery. This gives them a curated path to do just that,” the organization said.