Renderings unveiled for new housing developments in Astoria with 647 units at Halletts Point

Sept. 20, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New renderings of the next major phase of the Halletts Point development, at 20 and 30 Halletts Point in Astoria, have been unveiled by the Durst Organization.

Designed by Handel Architects, this development will consist of 647 residential rental units, retail space and the first section of waterfront public open space. Leasing for these units is expected to begin in February 2025, with move-ins on track to start in the spring.

The residential units will vary in size from studio to two-bedroom. Each will have floor-to-ceiling windows, ample natural light, Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified light oak wood flooring, Italian wood cabinets, quartz countertops and double-pane windows for maximum light, energy efficiency and quiet.

Amenities inside each apartment include a washer, a dryer, and a smart thermostat that is programmable and adjustable via an app. High-speed Wi-Fi is also available for residents to subscribe to and activate within minutes of moving in.

Approximately 39,000 square feet of the development has been dedicated to amenities for residents. These include a terrace with a pool, river views, sun lounges, barbecue grilling, and outdoor dining areas. There is also a fitness center with a yoga studio, boxing studio, cardio training area, strength training equipment, and virtual fitness.

The lounges consist of a game room, card room, multi-sport room, screening room, and recording room. Additionally, there is a coworking lounge with plenty of space for multiple people to work, as well as conference rooms available for booking. Young kids can also enjoy themselves at the “Tot Spot,” a private indoor and outdoor space.

Another 7,955 square feet of ground-floor neighborhood retail will help activate the street there, bringing new services and amenities to the neighborhood. The Brooklyn Harvest supermarket is located right across the street from this development at 10 Halletts Point.

The first phase of a 58,000-square-foot public waterfront esplanade will come with the opening of 20 and 30 Halletts Point. Designed by Starr Whitehouse, the esplanade makes this stretch of waterfront available to the public for the first time in multiple generations. Its features will include a new playground, a picnic area and an assortment of seating.

These two new buildings will join 10 Halletts Point, which opened in 2019 with 405 residential units, bringing more housing to Astoria. The development also provides residents with quick access to Manhattan.