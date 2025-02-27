You are reading

Renderings revealed for The Cube, a 14-story mixed-use building near Queensboro Plaza

The Cube at 42-53 24th St. in Long Island City. Rendering courtesy of My Architect PC.

Feb. 27, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Renderings have been revealed for The Cube, a planned 14-story mixed-use building at 42-53 24th St. in Long Island City.

The building will have between 217 and 220 condominium units, and the development is expected to span approximately 177,000 square feet.

Additional features will include retail space on the ground floor, an enclosed parking lot and other planned amenities in the works. The Queensboro Plaza subway station, which services the 7, N and W trains, as well as the Queens Plaza subway station, which services the E, M and R trains, are both within close proximity to the building.

Rendering courtesy of My Architect PC.

Based on the renderings, The Cube will be made of conjoined rectangular volumes that will be clad primarily in a reflective glass curtain wall. White paneling with a grid of punched windows will encompass a 9-story volume at the southeast corner, with a landscaped roof deck at the top.

Rendering courtesy of My Architect PC.

The ground floor of the building will mainly be covered in a gray envelope. A double-height main entrance will also be on the ground floor, enclosed in glass.

The project was designed by My Architect PC. Chris Jiashu Xu of United Construction and  Development Group is developing the building. Jiashu Xu is also the developer behind Skyline Tower LIC, the towering 778-foot skyscraper near Court Square, among others.

United Construction and Development Group purchased the property in 2022 for $40.1 million. The site is currently occupied by a dilapidated building. Construction of The Cube is expected to be completed in 2027.

Plans to demolish the building were initially filed in 2022, but the demolition did not proceed as planned.

A dilapidated building occupies 42-53 24th St. in Long Island City, as well as the adjoining spaces. Photo via Google Maps.

