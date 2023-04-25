You are reading

Rep. Velazquez, HUD secretary tour Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge (l.)  joined Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez on a tour of the Queensbridge Houses NYCHA development in Long Island City. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

April 25, 2023 By Bill Parry

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez and Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge toured the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City on Monday, April 24, to highlight the need for increased federal funding for capital repairs in public housing.

They walked through a five-bedroom apartment that is now environmentally safe and ready for new tenants to move in following a $65,000 renovation project to upgrade the unit.

Today, we saw many examples of the positive work being done by NYCHA thanks to funding from the Biden Administration and HUD,” Velázquez said. “Despite this progress, public housing developments in New York City and across the country face a backlog of necessary upgrades and repairs. That’s why lawmakers must tackle this problem head-on and allocate more federal funding so public housing authorities have the money they need to update and repair their units.”

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez speaks after touring the Queensbridge Houses NYCHA development in Long Island City. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Fudge was a colleague of Velázquez in the House representing Ohio until she joined the Biden Administration as HUD Secretary in 2021.

“I am here because people need to know how much we really do care about the work we do,” she said. “People think that they are forgotten, that we don’t see them. Now I know that we can’t change every single thing that needs to be changed, but we’re going to give it our best shot. That’s why I’m here.”

Fudge said she learned plenty during the tour of Queensbridge Houses.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge joined Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez on a tour of the Queensbridge Houses NYCHA development in Long Island City. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

“Good things are happening here. When you can make people feel good about where they live, it says an awful lot,” Fudge said. “I hope we can make this a model for people all across the country. We know there’s a lot of work to do, we know we can’t turn it around overnight and we know that we don’t have enough money to make it what it ought to be but we are working every day to bring more and more resources.”

NYCHA Interim CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt led the tour of Queensbridge, the largest public housing complex in North America. “They say in New York, everything is larger than life and that’s true of our public housing developments as well,” Bova-Hiatt said, adding that Queensbridge will celebrate its 83rd anniversary next month. “Like a person who is 83, a housing complex starts to feel the impacts of age over time. This development would need hundreds of millions of dollars to get it into a state of good repair. The good news is that we’re doing some incredible work here. I am confident the best is yet to come for Queensbridge.”

Velázquez said she and the HUD Secretary would work together to ensure that public housing residents in New York City and across the country can access safe, stable, and dignified places to call home.

When we talk about ending the cycle of poverty, we mean it,” Velázquez said. “By implementing different tools that will empower communities to be able to rise like here in Queensbridge.”

Additional reporting by Paul Frangipane.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
State budget could be finalized by week’s end with talks stuck on cannabis, charter schools: Hochul

With the state budget now nearly a month late and on the heels of Governor Kathy Hochul and state legislative leaders extending its deadline a fifth time on Monday, the governor said Tuesday there could be a final deal on the plan as early as the end of this week.

“I do see a path to wrap up the budget, perhaps as early as the end of this week,” Hochul told reporters during a question and answer session in the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

Read More
0
Latest ‘True Cost of Living in NYC’ report shows 50% of working families can’t afford basic needs

Half of working families in New York City are unable to afford basic needs, a statistic that increased almost 40% from two years prior, according to a new report released today.

The NYC True Cost of Living report, titled “Overlooked & Undercounted: Struggling to Make Ends Meet in New York City 2023” is the seventh version of the report that examines economic insecurity by factors including location, race and ethnicity, and immigration status. The report was released by two nonprofits, the Fund for the City of New York and United Way of New York City.

Read More
0
‘Open’ or shut case: NYC hit with federal ADA lawsuit seeking to end Open Streets

A dozen New Yorkers with disabilities have filed a federal lawsuit against the city, claiming that its Open Streets program violates the Americans With Disabilities Act, with the hope of scuttling the program.

The lawsuit, filed in Brooklyn Federal Court Monday, says everything about Open Streets is a ruse down to its name, deeming it “Orwellian Newspeak” and arguing it would more appropriately be called “Closed Streets.” The plaintiffs argue that by occasionally closing off some streets to car traffic, seniors and people with disabilities who can only travel by motor vehicle — particularly those living on Open Streets — are facing illegal discrimination.

Read More
0
Dave Matthews Band to take the stage at Forest Hills Stadium in June

One of the biggest names in music today, rockin’ Dave Matthews Band is still going strong! You can catch the ’90s hitmakers on June 9 at historic Forest Hills Stadium, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary and the 10-year anniversary of the venue’s renovation.

After playing a trio of dates in Mexico, the band will kick off its U.S. tour in The Woodlands, TX, on May 19. The string of headlining dates will include their first show at the stadium. The concert tour will conclude with their traditional Labor Day weekend bash at The Gorge, in George, WA.

Read More
0
City adding more Open Street locations across Queens

Woodside residents marked Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, by flooding their Open Street along a stretch of Woodside Avenue between 76th Street to 79th Street. The event also served as a celebration of Songkran, the Thai New Year that took place from April 13 to 15.

Thai Community USA offered arts and crafts and there were performances of traditional Thai dancing and visitors feasted on Thai cuisine from vendors along the open street, which was part of the citywide launch of the 2023 Open Streets program which features nearly 160 locations stretching nearly 300 blocks.

Read More
0
Load More Articles