You are reading

Major residential tower proposed near Astoria Park, offering scenic RFK Bridge views

25-02 9th St. in Astoria. Photo via Google Maps.

Jan. 29, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New building permits have been filed for a 26-story mixed-use tower at 25-02 9th St. in Astoria, a cul-de-sac offering scenic views of the RFK Bridge and located near Astoria Park.

The newly filed permits propose a 26-story development rising 262 feet and encompassing 218,157 square feet. Of this, 217,092 square feet will be dedicated to residential space across 299 units, with an additional 1,065 square feet allocated for commercial use. Based on an average unit size of 726 square feet, the residences are expected to be rental apartments.

The revised plans reflect a reduction in both commercial and residential space while increasing the number of units, parking spaces, and designated amenity areas, necessitating a redesign of the proposed building on the currently vacant lot.

Under the updated filings, the development will also include a cellar, 85 enclosed parking spaces, and a 40-foot rear yard.

The amended applications are owned by Abraham Smilowitz of YNH Construction NY LLC. Fogarty Finger is the architect of record.

As 25-02 9th St. is currently a vacant lot, demolition permits are unlikely to be required for the construction process. No estimated completion date for the tower has been announced at this time.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Bronx woman sentenced to 18 years for fatal drag racing crash on Whitestone Expressway in 2023: DA

A Bronx woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday in Queens Supreme Court for killing a 62-year-old Uber passenger while drag racing at more than 120 miles per hour against other drivers on the Whitestone Expressway in May 2023.

Melissa Rodriguez-Lopez, 29, of Kossuth Avenue in the Van Cortland Park section, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree on Jan. 8 for causing the fatal crash, then fled the scene with another racer and reported her vehicle stolen in a failed attempt to avoid responsibility for her actions, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Tuesday.

Read More
0
Two gunmen sought in fatal shooting of Queens Village man at Cunningham Heights complex Monday: NYPD

An urgent manhunt is underway for the gunmen who fatally shot a Queens Village man in broad daylight at the Cunningham Heights Apartments complex on Monday afternoon.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to a 911 call of a man shot in the lobby of 209-30 86th Drive just before 4:40 p.m., where they found a 20-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Read More
0
Load More Articles