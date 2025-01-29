Major residential tower proposed near Astoria Park, offering scenic RFK Bridge views

Jan. 29, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New building permits have been filed for a 26-story mixed-use tower at 25-02 9th St. in Astoria, a cul-de-sac offering scenic views of the RFK Bridge and located near Astoria Park.

The newly filed permits propose a 26-story development rising 262 feet and encompassing 218,157 square feet. Of this, 217,092 square feet will be dedicated to residential space across 299 units, with an additional 1,065 square feet allocated for commercial use. Based on an average unit size of 726 square feet, the residences are expected to be rental apartments.

The revised plans reflect a reduction in both commercial and residential space while increasing the number of units, parking spaces, and designated amenity areas, necessitating a redesign of the proposed building on the currently vacant lot.

Under the updated filings, the development will also include a cellar, 85 enclosed parking spaces, and a 40-foot rear yard.

The amended applications are owned by Abraham Smilowitz of YNH Construction NY LLC. Fogarty Finger is the architect of record.

As 25-02 9th St. is currently a vacant lot, demolition permits are unlikely to be required for the construction process. No estimated completion date for the tower has been announced at this time.