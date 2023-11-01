Revel opens largest EV fast charging station in Queens at the JACX in LIC

Nov. 1, 2023 By Bill Parry

One of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the nation now features the largest public electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station in Queens.

Revel, the Brooklyn-based EV infrastructure and rideshare provider, opened the LIC Superhub on Nov. 1 in the accessory garage of the JACX, Tishman Speyer’s 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use development on Jackson Avenue in Queens Plaza.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards joined city officials, business leaders and Revel CEO and co-founder Frank Reig for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the first public fast charging station in Long Island City alongside Revel, which promises to be a great addition to our borough’s sustainability progress,” Richards said. “We’re adding to our goal of building a greener and more resilient Queens by going from one of climate change’s biggest victims to becoming a hub of sustainability and carbon neutrality through programs like the Champlain Hudson Power Express, through leading the city in solar panel installations, through net-zero communities like Arverne East and now through powering the electric vehicle revolution.”

Located at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and Jackson Avenue and close to the Taxi & Limousine Commission’s main driver support center, the LIC Superhub will be particularly useful to New York’s taxi and rideshare drivers transitioning to electric vehicles, including those mandated under the City’s new Green Rides Initiative.

“We’re thrilled that Revel has just opened up a fast-charging site near TLC’s main business hub,” said Taxi & Limousine Commissioner David Do. “Only two weeks ago, the commission voted unanimously in favor of the electrification of the city’s rideshare fleet by 2030. Infrastructure like this, strategically located near areas where TLC drivers work and live, is exactly what will support our Green Rides initiative. We look forward to more superhubs, which will help power us towards a cleaner, healthier and more accessible city.”

Revel is the leading provider of public EV fast charging in the city. Like Revel’s other Superhubs — the flagship Superhub in Bedford-Stuyvesant and the South Williamsburg Superhub opened earlier this year — the LIC Superhub is open to the public 24/7, capable of fully charging an EV in minutes not hours, has no parking fees or other paywalls to enter, and is equipped with both CCS and NACS plug standards.

“As Revel continues expanding our network of public fast charging, we are making it easier for all drivers — especially TLC-licensed drivers — to transition to zero-emission electric vehicles,” Reig said. “Thank you BP Richards, Commissioner Do, our partners at Tishman Speyer and Con Edison, and everyone who supported the opening of the LIC Superhub, our first public fast charging station in Queens. Together, we’re helping New York City achieve a cleaner future through EVs.”

The LIC Superhub has 14 fast charging plugs providing 150 kW speeds, considered “ultrafast” charging that can supply an extra EV with up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

“We are delighted to be here today with Revel, as they open the largest electric vehicle fast charging station in Queens,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said. “Our borough is home to the largest number of taxi and rideshare drivers in the city, and this investment from Revel is vital to their economic well being. We look forward to Revel’s continued investment in our borough, which will help drivers reduce their environmental impact and save money on fuel costs.”

The JACX is located at 2807 Jackson Ave. and the entrance to the garage is on 42nd Road.

“The ready availability of ultrafast charging stations is critical to accelerating sustainable transportation,” said Tishman Speyer Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainability and Building Technologies, Jonathan Flaherty. “We are pleased to partner with Revel to install Queen’s largest public charging hub at The JACX. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, this initiative will further enhance the quality of life for Long Island City’s residents and businesses.”