Astoria Pool Performance Center transformed into cultural stage with NYPD Jazz Band

Ribbon cutting for the new Performance Center with George L. Stamatiades, President, Central Astoria, Executive Director Marie Torniali, and NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Jacqueline Langsam. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

May 22, 2025 By Ramy Mahmoud 

A historic Queens landmark was brought to life in a new way last week as the NYPD Jazz Band performed the inaugural concert at the newly renovated Astoria Pool Performance Center, marking a significant milestone in the adaptive reuse of the iconic 1936 Robert Moses-era diving pool.

The event, organized by Central Astoria LDC in partnership with NYC Parks, drew dozens of attendees on Thursday, May 15, to the foot of the Astoria Pool’s historic diving platform, now transformed into a vibrant performance space overlooking the East River and Manhattan skyline.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“This is our first concert at the Astoria Pool Performance Center,” said Jacqueline Langsam, NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner. “Not that anybody asked, but Astoria Pool happens to be one of my favorite facilities—not just in Queens, but in the entire park system. They don’t make them like this anymore.”

Astoria Pool, the largest swimming pool in New York City, has long served as a recreational hub not only for the Astoria neighborhood but for the entire borough and beyond. The transformation of the long-closed diving tank into a performance venue has been a long-term community goal.

Langsam praised Central Astoria’s George Stamatiades and Marie Torniali for their tireless advocacy and leadership in making the evening possible. “The adaptive reuse of the diving tank into a performance space was at the center of the community’s request to return people to this important facility,” she said.

Stamatiades, president of Central Astoria, dedicated the event to Julian Wager, the organization’s late founding president, saying it had been Wager’s dream to see the space revived. “Unfortunately, he’s up in heaven working very hard to keep the rain clouds away from this event,” Stamatiades said. “God bless you, Julian. And God bless this terrific jazz band that’s going to make you rock.”

The evening’s performers, the NYPD Jazz Band, expressed gratitude for the chance to connect with the community in a new setting.

Officer Jonathan Perez of the NYPD Jazz Band speaks to the crowd about the importance of community connection through music. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The NYPD Jazz Band performs the inaugural concert at the Astoria Pool Performance Center, bringing music and community spirit to the historic venue. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“This is our first time at this event,” said Officer Jonathan Perez. “We love to play for the community and do outreach. It’s good for people to see a different side of the NYPD—seeing active-duty officers doing something other than what they might see in the news. Hopefully this is the first of many.”

The concert was part of a broader vision to fully restore and activate the historic Astoria Pool campus, with Parks officials noting future plans to renovate the adjacent locker rooms and rooftop deck. Langsam encouraged the community to support continued fundraising efforts.

Families gather for the first concert at the Astoria Pool Performance Center, enjoying live jazz under the open sky. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The newly reopened Performance Center welcomed a crowd of neighbors, children and music lovers alike. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

