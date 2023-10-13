You are reading

Revived ‘West Queens Independent Democratic Club’ to host forum with Congresswoman Velázquez in Sunnyside Sunday

An independent Democratic-leaning political club that was inactive for years has been revived and members are holding a meeting this Sunday in Sunnyside where Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez is scheduled to speak (Photos: Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez via US House Office of Photography, voting booth by Michael Dorgan)

Oct. 12, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

An independent Democratic-leaning political club that was inactive for years has been revived and members are holding a meeting this Sunday in Sunnyside where Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez is scheduled to speak.

The West Queens Independent Democratic Club (WQIDC), which was established during the Vietnam War, will host the meeting at 5:30 p.m. from the Romanian Garden, a Colombian restaurant located at 4306 43rd Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Organizers will be disseminating sign-up forms for residents to join the club, and they will also be providing information to help constituents register to vote for this year’s local elections in November. The deadline to register for this year’s election is Oct. 28.

Dorothy Morehead, who is treasurer of the WQIDC and a former member of Community Board 2, said the club aims to provide a regular forum where constituents can engage with their elected representatives, as well as those seeking office.

Velázquez, who has served in Congress since 1993, is expected to brief attendees about her recent legislative accomplishments, allocation of funds and her plans for the future. Velázquez represents District 7, which covers Sunnyside, Long Island City, Astoria, Maspeth, Ridgewood and Woodhaven, as well as parts of Brooklyn.

Another reason for the club being restarted is to get residents more politically engaged in the democratic process, Morehead said.

“The last time we were active, there weren’t many people living in Long Island City, and now we’d like to include them, as well as people in Sunnyside, Woodside, Maspeth, anyone in western Queens really.”

Morehead said there is also a need to have more Hispanics join their club.

“They really are underrepresented, so we would love to see more Hispanics which are now a huge population in Sunnyside.”

Dorothy Morehead (l.) is treasurer of the WQIDC while Jim Magee (r.) is the president of the WQIDC (Photo of Morehead by Michael Dorgan, and image of Magee, courtesy of Jim Magee’s former campaign)

The club was reactivated earlier this year and held meetings over the summer which were attended by Council Member Julie Won and State Senator Michael Gianaris. Jim Magee, a former candidate for Assembly District 37 is president of the club.

“This is an independent democratic club… and we work with regular Democrats,” Morehead said.

“We have independent meetings and [former Assemblymember] Cathy Nolan was a member of our club for a very long time and supported us. She’s always been a regular Democrat so we have no issue with that, we just sometimes vote for candidates other than what the regular Democrats are proposing.”

Morehead said the club used to be very active in civic matters and often organized food drives.

It was formed in 1968 as a means of opposing the Vietnam War. The group also marched in the past for women’s rights, labor causes, quality education, affordable health care and the environment.

She said she hopes the club can rebuild its membership numbers and become impactful.

“We are building momentum, and that’s why all our meetings are open to the public and in public places. We would like to get more members involved.”

For more information email [email protected]

(Poster provided)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
East Elmhurst man charged with creating bogus companies to collect more than $1M in pandemic relief: DA

An East Elmhurst man was criminally charged with grand larceny and other crimes for allegedly creating bogus companies to secure more than $1 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds intended to keep businesses afloat and workers employed, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.

Papa Diakhate, 54, of Astoria Boulevard, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Oct. 11 on a complaint charging him with with one count of grand larceny in the first degree; one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree; two counts of grand larceny in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree and two counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Read More
0
QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

Oct. 12, 2023 By Nevine Salameh

As we inch closer to Halloween, there are plenty of exciting activities to look forward to in Queens this weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for immersive comedy performances or family-friendly fall festivities, here is a selection of events to boost your weekend agenda.

Read More
0
Richmond Hill man gets 25 years in prison for random 2019 attack on 6-year-old boy in Kew Gardens: DA

A Richmond Hill man was sentenced Thursday in Queens Supreme Court to 25 years in prison for attempted murder in connection to a random assault of a six-year-old boy he committed in 2019. The defendant, Laurence Gendrau, lifted the boy over his head and slammed him head-first into the ground, fracturing the child’s skull. The youngster suffered bleeding on the brain and a collapsed lung as a result of the attack, which occurred in front of his grandparent’s Kew Gardens home.

Gendrau, whose last known address was on 110th Street in Richmond Hill, was convicted by a jury last month of attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Read More
0
Load More Articles