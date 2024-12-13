You are reading

Astoria restaurant celebrates the season with ornament-making and holiday cheer this Saturday

Via Getty Images

Dec. 13, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

A popular Astoria restaurant is spreading holiday cheer with a free, family-friendly craft event this weekend.

Rivercrest will host its third annual ornament-making event on Saturday, Dec. 14, inviting local children to create their own festive Christmas decorations. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rivercrest, located at 33-15 Ditmars Blvd.

Spaces are limited to around 50 participants and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Children can choose from plain ornaments shaped like Christmas trees, angels, and more, decorating them with markers and stencils provided by the restaurant.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Rivercrest will play Christmas movies throughout the event, ensuring a joyful experience for everyone.

Ciara O’Sullivan, operating partner and co-owner at Rivercrest said the event is an opportunity for kids in the neighborhood to have fun making decorations with their friends or making new friends.

“We usually put holiday movies on while people are decorating, so it’s a lot of fun and it’s a good time,” O’Sullivan said. “A lot of the kids will make friends with each other. Many of them also live in the neighborhood, so some families will book for the same time so the kids can have their friends with them.”

Children participating in Saturday’s event will be free to take their creations home with them or hang their decorations on one of the four Christmas trees in Rivercrest.

Adults participating in Rivercrest’s adult ornament-making event. Photo: Rivercrest.

O’Sullivan said the Kids’ Holiday Ornament-Decorating Party is one of many festive-themed events at Rivercrest during the holiday season. On Thursday, Dec. 12, an adults’ ornament-making event featuring around 40 participants will also take place.

Rivercrest also hosted a gingerbread-making contest last Saturday, which attracted around 40 participants.

O’Sullivan encouraged any parents who are interested in taking their kids to Saturday’s ornament-making event to RSVP on the Rivercrest website.

